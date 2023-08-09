Ex-Barcelona prospect set to stick with Ireland despite interest from Australia

The FAI are confident of keeping former Barcelona trainee Zak Gilsenan in the Irish fold despite intense interest in the Blackburn Rovers player from his native Australia.

Midfielder Gilsenan began the new season on a high as the 20-year-old scored on his professional debut, for Blackburn in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Walsall, a relief for the player to play and score after a long battle with injury.

Born in Perth in Australia to an Irish family, Gilsenan moved to Europe as a young boy to further his career, landing an offer to join Barcelona’s academy after scoring seven times in a trial game.

After that spell with Barca he moved to England and had a four-year spell with Liverpool’s academy where injury delayed his progress and, aged just 16, he ended up as a trainee with Blackburn. On the back of a solid pre-season he was installed in the first team by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and was rewarded with a debut this week.

He had represented Australia at U17 and U18 levels but in 2021 he accepted an offer to hook up with the Irish U19s, making his debut in a 2-2 friendly draw with Sweden, but suffered an ACL injury while on club duty soon after and he was sidelined for a long spell.

Australia remain keen to land the player and in May he was named in an U23 squad for a friendly tournament but Gilsenan withdrew from the squad and did not report for duty.

The Australians have remained on his case and had hoped to lure him to their fold but the player’s agent has told the FAI that he’s committed to Ireland and has no desire to switch back to Australia.

Gilsenan is keen to carry on his international career in green and fitness permitting, and if he’s selected, he could make his competitive debut for Ireland in Euro U21 qualifiers next month.