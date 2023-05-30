Everton’s woes won’t be solved by Premier League survival

Everton fans celebrate on the pitch after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday May 19, 2022.

Everton fans hold up banners in protest against the clubs board after the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photo: PA

An Everton fans group has called for Bill Kenwright to be replaced as club chair (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Everton fans hold up banners of protest against the club's board during the Toffees' visit to West Ham last month. Photo: Getty Images

Everton manager Sean Dyche has outlined his vision for the club but he needs to be backed by owner Farhad Moshiri (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s ongoing crisis will only be put on hold if they avoid the disaster of relegation from the Premier League this afternoon.

For a second successive season, Goodison Park witnessed a dramatic end-of-season escape from the relegation trap door, with Abdoulaye Doucoure sscoring the goal that sealed a 1-0 win against Bournemouth that condemned Leeds and Leicester to the Championship for next season.

Last season's Houdini-style relegation escape sparked celebrations more commonly associated with a team that had just lifted one of the game's biggest trophies, with the scenes of unbridled joy inspiring ridicule from fans bemused by Everton celebrating their mediocrity.

Blue flares pierced the Merseyside skyline as grown men were seen crying after a mass pitch invasion after a dramatic win against Crystal Palace that saved their top flight lives.

The hope was that their relegation near miss last year would be the catalyst for a corner to be turned in this Everton story and yet they were back at ground zero on the final weekend of this Premier League season.

Sean Dyche was cast as the latest manager striving to ensure he is not the first Everton manager to lead the club to relegation since 1951, but this story is not just about the 90 minutes of nail-biting action against Bournemouth.

If anything, things have got far worse over the 12 months as the battle lines have been entrenched and there is no coming back for the villains of this story.

Managers and players make or break success at the top of the game, but this season has highlighted the negative impact owners can have on a club.

Chairman Daniel Levy has lost all credibility after his shambolic mismanagement derailed Tottenham's season and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has ensured a disastrous start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Yet Everton's owners have to take the prize for the most incompetent in the Premier League, with four fumbling leaders identified as the villains of their demise.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and club owner Farhad Moshiri have been condemned by fans as the ringleaders of the chaos, with chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and former Everton centre forward Graeme Sharp also key figures on the club’s board of directors.

Iranian businessman Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton back in 2016 and his eagerness to invest in the club was quickly evident, with the club splashing a lavish £250million in his first two years at the club.

Moshiri also pushed forward with the club's plans to build a £600million stadium project to relocate the club away from their Goodison Park home to a state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

This was a club thinking big, but the trouble was, the Everton hierarchy Moshiri has been relying on to deliver on his vision has proved to be woefully incompetent.

Kenwright's eagerness to remain in his post and continue to to receive vitriolic abuse from Everton fans is said to baffle those close to him, with Barrett-Baxendale another figure of hate for supporters who have mounted a relentless campaign for a change at boardroom level.

Moshiri has hitherto rejected several advances to end his misery and sell the club, yet the value of his asset will collapse if Everton finally topple off the football tightrope they have been existing on for too long.

A catastrophic transfer window last January left Dyche without the goal power he needed to mount a revival in the second half of the season, but he hopes his eagerness to rebuild can now be put in place.

“We need solid thinking going forwards. We are not ready to be up there yet, that is quite evident,” said Dyche on Sunday.

“It is going to be building and progress and I need the Evertonians to understand that. I’ll be very surprised if they (the club’s board) say ‘Here’s another war chest, sign who you like’.

“It’s not going to happen so we have to be wise, recruit wisely and recruit players who, if possible, understand this club.

“They have to be able to handle what it is to be part of Everton. I’m learning that all the time and we have to be able to get that heartbeat and also talent as well.

“I’ve tried to be realistic since I’ve been here but the problem with realism is not many people want it because it sounds boring.

“But at the end of the day it is time for that. There was a time when this club went from ‘Let’s just do everything’ but there is a time for realism, that’s what I’ve learned.”

Everton's owners are currently looking at a refinancing package with American firm MSP Sports Capital, as they look to push forward with the stadium plan that will surely be derailed if they are relegated today.

For now, all thoughts of what comes next can be put on hold until tomorrow morning at least, with Everton teetering on the brink of a top flight demise once more.

Manager Dyche will have pulled off something of a miracle as he got an Everton side that scored just 34 goals over the course of an entire 38 game season, the third lowest in the Premier League/

Yet even after that target was reached, Everton's problems will not go away.