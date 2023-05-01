Everton boss offers Seamus Coleman injury update after injury nightmare
Play was stopped for several minutes before the Donegal man was stretchered off the pitch amid applause from all around the King Power Stadium.
Ireland captain Séamus Coleman appears to be a major doubt for Ireland's two Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after suffering a serious leg injury against Leicester City on Monday evening.
In the 43rd minute, Everton captain Coleman suffered the injury as he challenged for the ball with Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré.
Everton tweeted: "Seamus leaves the pitch on the stretcher after sustaining a serious-looking injury."
Toffees boss Sean Dyche confirmed after a match that finished in a thrilling 2-2 draw that Coleman’s injury was a major worry.
"It's a knee injury, It doesn't look too good but we'll wait and see. He's been terrific so it's a loss for us,” said Dyche.
It was Coleman's first league start after missing the last three games with a hamstring issue. Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be anxiously awaiting news on the severity of the injury, ahead of qualifiers in Greece on June 16 before his side host Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.
The 34-year-old previously suffered a broken leg on international duty against Wales in March 2017 and was sidelined until the following January.
Coleman's injury was a shocking part of Everton’s evening, but they will be relieved to escape from the game with a 2-2 draw after Alex Iwobi rescued a point in a pulsating relegation battle.
The forward capitalised on Jordan Pickford’s crucial penalty save when he stopped James Maddison making it 3-1 just before the break.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spot-kick opened the scoring, his first goal since October, before it was cancelled out by Caglar Soyuncu.
Jamie Vardy’s goal sent Leicester ahead and Maddison missed the chance to put the hosts in control, with Iwobi levelling soon after the re-start.
Realistically, a point did little to aid either side’s Premier League survival hopes in the short-term, although it did lift Leicester out of the bottom three on goal difference. Everton remain second bottom, a point from safety, with four games left.
