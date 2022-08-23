Even after black Monday, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool project still miles ahead of Man United

Bar some remarkable cosmic accident, the Anfield side side will finish comfortably ahead of Manchester United at season’s end

Muhammad Ali called it the “half dream room” - the chamber of confused hurt in which Liverpool today reside.

The concussive violence inflicted by the wrecking-ball fists of ferocious prize-fighters like Joe Frazier and George Foreman pummelling his brain transported Ali to that scary twilight zone.

The King of the World's remarkable, almost psychedelic description of the immediate, disorienting impact of brutal and unrelenting punishment inside the boxing ring advanced into more profound territory than any of the cheeky rhyming couplets with which he mischievously baited opponents.

“A heavy blow takes you to the door of this room. It opens, and you see neon, orange and green lights blinking. You see bats blowing trumpets, alligators play trombones and snakes are screaming. Weird masks and actors’ clothes hang on the wall…the blow makes your mind vibrate like a tuning fork. You can’t let your opponent follow up. You got to stop the fork from vibrating.”

Landing a fist in the face of the gloom that had enveloped Old Trafford in recent times, Manchester United introduced Jurgen Klopp to that disorienting half-dream room on Monday night.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford donned bat wings and alligator scales and screamed like angry vipers.

Even if only a few introductory sentences have been written in the story of the new season, Liverpool’s manager is urgently required to somehow stop the fork from vibrating.

We live in an age of short-term thinking, one where every blip is instantly – absurdly – magnified into all-out crisis.

Commentators announce a manager as king of the world one week, a time-expired embarrassment the next.

Perspective is not on the curriculum at the school of instant gratification.

So it was that it required a single – though admittedly impressive and redemptive - 90 minute exhibition of vitality for a seismic reassessment of Manchester United: From a forlorn, unfit-for-purpose squad of misfits debasing the coinage of the club’s proud heritage to reborn dragons, fire flaming from their jaws.

Whatever about nature, the Premier League hype machine abhors a club-in-crisis vacuum.

So Liverpool, two points from nine, bedevilled by injury, a mighty bulwark like Virgil van Dijk suddenly agitated and unsteady, are now the storyline, the mighty force confronted by an unravelling of old certainties.

Even loyal partisans like Jamie Carragher seem on the brink of dialling 999. As he noted on Monday night: “Liverpool are a million miles off Manchester City right now. They have to fix it quick.”

It’s crazy, it’s overblown, but, it must be said, it’s also wildly entertaining, this 24/7 boom to bust roller-coaster ride.

Big time football’s playhouse, with its lavish, multi-billion pound production, has little time for subtle theatre: So in this blurred-reality universe, the diagnosis of Liverpool’s health arrives in the manner of a hospital consultant informing a patient of a terminal illness.

Now the truth, even after their blackest of black Mondays, even after a shaky opening salvo at Fulham and points dropped at Crystal Palace, is that Klopp’s project remains several time-zones ahead of that of Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford fires past Allison Becker — © PA

For heaven’s sake, this was Liverpool’s first league loss in the entire calendar year of 2022.

Bar some remarkable cosmic accident, Monday’s vanquished side will finish comfortably ahead of Manchester United at season’s end.

Mo Salah and friends remain the most formidable roadblock in the path of Pep Guardiola’s blue machine, even if Arsenal have appeared sure-footed and reborn in their own thrilling opening stanzas, even if Antonio Conte has implanted steel at Tottenham’s pliant core.

But, if it’s bonkers to suggest – as some have – that Liverpool are in danger of lurching onto some alien bandwidth of hopelessness, it is equally clear Klopp is in danger of seeing a title challenge unravelling before summer is even out.

This is because City have set the bar so toweringly high.

Liverpool, a glorious force of nature, went unbeaten for the final 151 days of last season and still it wasn’t quite enough to unseat Guardiola from the Premier League throne.

A club which dropped 22 points all season has leaked seven of their first nine. The margin for error is diminishing. The walls are closing in.

Injuries that have sidelined what feels like an entire platoon of Klopp’s crimson brigade, but most notably Diego Jota, Thiago and Joel Matip, might represent a freakish blow from fate.

But other problems have been self-inflicted: Darwin Nunez ill-timed fit of petulance against Crystal Palace denied Liverpool the very kind of powerful, athletic presence that had unsettled United in their opening two fixtures.

The sudden rendering fallible of the ordinarily imperious Van Dijk has highlighted a worrying weakness in Liverpool’s defence which the Dutchman’s untouchable brilliance has long masked.

The kink to which we refer is that Trent Alexander-Arnold for all his creative class and the beauty of his passing and ball-striking, remains a clear defensive Achilles’ heel.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring against United — © AP

His poor positional sense and absence of a full-back’s spoiling DNA was exploited by Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage, before being brutally exposed as United rampaged own his flank on Monday night.

Klopp has been a giant of the Premier League, an all-time great leader, but even he is not fully exempt: His continued selection of James Milner is partially down to an injury-depleted lack of options, but partially as a consequence of his stubborn refusal to invest in another, clearly-required central midfielder.

This seems almost negligent when Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have such an extensive back catalogue of injury episodes.

There has been lengthy discussion about Cristiano Ronaldo having slipped past his sell-by date, but Milner is just 11 months younger than United’s flatlining megastar. He looked lost in Monday's fast-moving frenzy.

Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth should deliver a timely transfusion of optimism into the Anfield bloodstream. Then comes another home tie against a resurgent Newcastle followed by the season’s first Merseyside derby.

Liverpool could well be clear-headed and bouncing on their toes by the time Wolves arrive at Anfield in 18 days-time.

But City's relentlessness increases the urgency to find a way to stop that tuning fork vibrating.

Klopp cannot tarry in escaping the half-dream room.

Not when Guardiola, with his new Scandic heavy hitter, Erling Haaland, is more powerfully equipped than ever to land the type of jolting blows that imprison opponents in that hallucinatory semiconscious nightmare Ali so vividly described all those years ago.