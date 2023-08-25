Fergie time | 

Evan Ferguson to make first Premier League start of the season against West Ham

Carl Markham

A long-term injury to Brighton forward Julio Enciso has convinced head coach Roberto De Zerbi to do some late business in the transfer window.

The 19-year-old Paraguay international came off in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Wolves which kept the Seagulls ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and De Zerbi has confirmed he has sustained a meniscus cartilage injury.

“We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame for him,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“Before the injury of Julio, my focus has been on other attackers. Especially now, without Julio, I think we need another player.

“We are in a very good condition apart from that. There is a good atmosphere, we would like to finish Saturday evening at the top of the table with nine points.”

On a more positive note De Zerbi also confirmed that, after two substitute appearances, striker Evan Ferguson would start at home to West Ham on Saturday.


