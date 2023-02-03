Evan Ferguson in line for quick return to action after horror tackle

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed that he could be involved in the weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

There were fears that Brighton and Ireland striker Evan Ferguson could be set for an extended period on the side lines after a horror tackle from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, but he could be back in action quicker than expected.

"We will have to see about Evan," said De Zerbi. “The injury was not so heavy, he might be able to play tomorrow or the next game, but right now it's not so clear.”

There was widespread bemusement that Fabinho’s tackle was not seen as a red card offence during Brighton’s FA Cup win against Liverpool.

Yet Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted the tackle was not delivered with malice.

"We are sorry for him (Ferguson),” said Klopp.

"The injury, we don’t know yet, but we will see in the next days, and we hope for him and for the club that it will not be so important an injury.

"I think Fabinho is a quality player. It can happen on the pitch, these accidents.”

Meanwhile, Brighton boss De Zerbi has urged his club’s fans to get behind wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo for the remainder of the season.

Caicedo is poised to return to Albion’s matchday squad for Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth after failing to force a move before the transfer deadline.

The Seagulls turned down two bids from Premier League leaders Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.

Having last week expressed his desire to leave the club in an open letter posted on social media, Caicedo was given time off until the closure of the transfer window and missed Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool.

“I was always honest and clear with you and I want to also be this time honest and clear,” said Albion head coach De Zerbi.

“I am very happy Moises stays with us until the end of the season.

“I want to speak to our fans because I want them to support him. I don’t want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside of Brighton love Moises, he’s a good guy.

“I don’t know if he made a mistake or not but the transfer market is closed and the fans must follow me because I take responsibility for him. And if I say something so clear about Moises, they have to believe in me.”

Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday following his short period of leave.