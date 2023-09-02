Evan Ferguson hails the influence of his Dad after Premier League hat-trick

Ireland striker bags first Premier League hat-trick in 3-1 win for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX, Brighton and Hove. Picture date: Saturday September 2, 2023.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson cemented his reputation as one of the game’s rising stars as he scored his first Premier League hat-trick for Brighton – and he wasted little time in paying tribute to his Dad for helping him on his way.

Evan Ferguson hit his first career hat-trick as Brighton capped a memorable week by inflicting a third successive Premier League defeat on Newcastle with a thumping 3-1 success at the Amex Stadium.

Teenage striker Ferguson curled home a superb second from range to add to a simple first-half finish before completing his treble with the aid of a hefty deflection off Fabian Schar.

The 18-year-old’s heroics came a day after Albion were drawn to face Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in their maiden Europa League campaign.

Ferguson joins an elite list of 18-year-olds who had bagged a Premier League hat-trick, with Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Chris Bart-Williams the only players to achieve the feat.

And it seemed the moment was hard to the Co Meath striker to comprehend as he spoke to Sky Sports.

"It's hard to take in. It's an unbelievable feeling.” he said.

"As a kid, you grow up wanting to score goals in the Premier League, when you get a hat-trick it's a good day.

"Bad result last week and we needed to bounce back. We came out flying from the first minute and we got the good luck in the end.

"I thought I was going to be off-side on the first one because the defender was behind me, but luckily I wasn't. You have to be ready for it at all times.

"At half-time, we spoke about running at them and the first chance I had in the second half I turned and tried it."

Ferguson was asked about the influence of his father Barry, who played in England and the League of Ireland during his own football career and he confirmed his experience has been vital.

"My family was here today, so it was a good day for them,” added Ferguson.

"My Dad was one of them who would be standing in the corner with his jacket and the hood up saying nothing, but that helped me.

"If I did need anything I could go over and talk to him because he would know what he was talking about, but he never put any pressure on me.”

Ferguson was given a standing ovation as he was taken off late in the game, with his sights now set on taking centre stage for Ireland in Thuraday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France in Paris.