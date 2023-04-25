Evan Ferguson commits his future to Brighton after agreeing new deal
Ireland striker rewarded for his sparkling season with big pay hyke
Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is set for a cash windfall after agreeing a new contract with Brighton.
Teenage marksman Ferguson has been a shining star of the Brighton team this season and he has been strongly linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham this summer.
Now it has been confirmed he will sign an improved contract with Brighton, ensuring the club will be in a position to demand a huge transfer fee for the striker if Premier League giants swoop for his services.
The Republic of Ireland international is already tied to Albion until 2026, having signed his first professional deal on his 18th birthday in October.
The terms of the extension are understood to reward Ferguson’s recent progress and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes his club offer the best place for the teenager to develop amid reported interest from rival Premier League clubs.
Read more
“It’s very important news,” the coach said of the contract. “He can improve a lot with us.
“In Brighton, there are the right conditions for the young players and he’s still 18. We have to not forget that.
“He’s playing very well. With the Man United (game), it was bad for us without him because he has different qualities, he can give us different solutions in the last 20, 30 metres."
Ferguson will once again be assessed after missing the trip to Wembley with an ankle issue sustained in the 2-1 win at Chelsea the previous weekend
“I don’t want to take any risks with him. We have another nine games and maybe he can be important for the last eight, if there is some risk (against Forest).”
Today's Headlines
phone challenge | Kinahan gunman who shot ‘Mago’ Gately asks Supreme Court to throw out conviction
pay rise | Evan Ferguson commits his future to Brighton after agreeing new deal
Guilty plea | Murderer Wayne Cooney gets three more years for demanding money with menace from Dublin mum
false imprisonment | Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes and tried to strangle her in Limerick flat
life of rhyme | Gangland figure Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney pens new book of poetry to help sick kids
Love Hurts | Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Latest | Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch prosecution
Pub shooting | Family of Michael Barr pay tribute on seventh anniversary of murder during Hutch/Kinahan feud
extradition case | Judge says possession of beastiality images not a sexual offence in Ireland
Tight race | Surge in support for Patrick Kielty to take over Late Late