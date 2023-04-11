Evan Ferguson a transfer target for Premier League giants – reports

Manchester United rumoured to be eyeing up a move for Ireland wonderkid

Evan Ferguson has emerged as one of the shining young stars of this Premier League season and now the Brighton and Ireland striker is being linked with a mega-money summer move.

Ferguson has enjoyed a breakthrough season in England’s top flight, scoring four Premier League goals in 12 appearances and winning praise from the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Inevitably, the rumours are beginning to swirl over his future and reports have emerged in the UK linking the teenager with a move to Manchester United.

While United are believed to have set their sights on signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer, there is no guarantee that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will sanction a sale of his star man ahead of next season.

Kane has only one year left on his Spurs contract and could leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, yet the chaotic nature of Levy’s stewardship at Tottenham in recent weeks adds to the suspicion that he will be tough to do a deal with over the club’s all-time record goal scorer.

Levy has a history of blocking Kane’s exit after he refused to negotiate with Manchester City two years ago and United are believed to be eyeing up alternative targets if Tottenham refuse to sell.

Ferguson is reported to be one of their chief targets, yet Brighton are believed to be actively trying to get their star striker tied down to a new long-term contract that reflects his new status in the game.

The 18-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, possibly as a replacement for Kane.

However, Brighton head coach Roberto De Zebri believes Ferguson would be wise to remain at Brighton and learn his trade before looking for a big-money move.

“Evan is very young,” said the Italian. “His best quality is to score and it’s a very important quality but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team.

“In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

“I’m proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player.”