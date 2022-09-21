Erling Haaland is set for Dublin date as Ireland take on Norway in November
Ireland will face the might of Manchester City's powerhouse striker Erling Haaland when they take on Norway in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in November.
Ireland are set to complete their 2022 fixture schedule with two international friendlies, firstly against Norway on Thursday November 17 (kick-off 7.45) and Stephen Kenny's side will then travel to Ta' Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday November 20.
It will be an exciting end to the 2022 fixture calendar as Ireland welcome Norway, who will also include Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in their ranks.
Tickets for the game will go on sale from Friday September 30.
Stephen Kenny's Ireland are currently preparing to face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday before returning to Dublin to face Armenia on Tuesday,September 27.
Ireland have enjoyed some impressive results at the Aviva Stadium this year with a draw against Belgium in the FAI Centenary game and wins over Scotland and Lithuania.
