Erik ten Hag’s verdict on David De Gea after howler costs Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand suggests Ten Hag has a big decision to make over De Gea’s United future

David De Gea’s future as Manchester United’s first choice keeper is under the spotlight once again after his latest howler handed West Ham a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

Spanish keeper De Gea is in talks over a new contract at Old Trafford, but he did not exactly enhance his negotiating position after letting let Said Benrahma’s hopeful shot from 20 yards bounce over his glove to condemn United to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

They now lie just one point ahead of a rapidly advancing Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, after an eighth defeat on the road this season and a second in four days following the last-gasp loss at Brighton.

“Frustrating? Yes, I’ve seen it in the same way. I think we started well, dictated the game, created chances, didn’t take them and then one mistake,” said United boss Ten Hag.

“Twice individual mistakes and you lose games. But it is what it is. Now we have a full week, we have to reset, reload and keep going.

“It’s part of football, you have a lot in your head but football is a game of mistakes.

"There is a team, you have to bounce back and deal with he effect. You can also say in front of goal we were not clinical enough. We hit twice the post, we had good chances, we didn’t score, so that’s the end result.

“I can't blame my team, they put all their effort in.”

When asked whether De Gea had a future at the club as he continues talks over a new deal he said: “(De Gea) has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, we would not be in this position without him. No concerns.

"It happens but as a team you have to deal with it, show character and resilience.

“We want him to stay and to extend his contract.”

Lukasz Fabianski made late saves from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but Ten Hag’s side offered little in their 57th match of a gruelling season which, as well as Liverpool, might just be catching up with them.

But Ten Hag insisted: “Nothing changed. We could have made it easier with a win. We need three wins from four games, everything is in our hands.

“Tiredness is in your head. If you have the willingness you can take it. It’s up to the players and staff to be together, to get the willingness in that we can take it.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand also gave his view on De Gea’s future, as he suggested Ten Hag has a big decision to make on his No.1 for next season.

“He [De Gea] has made an error there in terms of his shot saving, but I think the question mark about him is has he been good enough with his feet to play the Erik ten Hag way?" Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“In terms of shot stopping, yes, he's made a mistake, but that's not the area where I question him at all. Is he a good enough footballer to play for Manchester United?

"The only person that can answer that is Erik ten Hag, and we'll know at the end of the season.

“If he gets a new deal, then Erik ten Hag thinks he's more than capable of being his number one goalkeeper.

"We'll just have to play the waiting game right now and see what the manager says because he's the one with the definitive answer.”

United’s defeat could prove as costly for the visitors as it was priceless for West Ham, who climbed seven points above the relegation zone and are surely now safe.