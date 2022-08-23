Erik ten Hag swears on air as he salutes Manchester United’s win against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals to give Ten Hag his first win as United manager.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed his English is developing at a pace after he used industrial language to salute his side’s thrilling 2-1 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals to give Ten Hag his first win as United manager, banishing a horrible start to the season for United.

Ten Hag joined Sky Sports for his post match analysis and dropped an expletive in his reflections as he showed his delight at the performance.

"We can talk about tactical but it is all about attitude. There was communication and a fighting spirit and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f***ing play football,” he declared.

"I wanted a different approach and a different attitude and that is what they brought on the pitch. It is only a start. We can play with much more composure and much more danger. Be a team and have a good spirit - and that is what we saw today.

"It is not always about what I said. I said we have to act and not to talk a lot and make sure you are a team and battle and be brave and give each other options.”

Ten Hag made a bold move to drop captain Harry Maguire and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, as he saluted his match winners.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"It makes me happy that Rashford and Sancho got the goals,” he added. “Bruno Fernandes took the responsibility and the captaincy encouraged him. He showed leadership with Varane. They made a huge difference. It is not just them; we need more leaders. When you want to win you need leaders and the spirit we showed today.

"I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit.

"I have a squad and we have to use the squad. We play 50-60 games, from game-to-game we will see what team we will pick. I don't have to mention Maguire and Ronaldo - they are amazing players and they will play a role in the future and the short-term future as well.

"We have the right players, I am convinced of that. The window is not closed and you need numbers and also quality."

Former Manchester Keane was also full of praise for United as he stated: “Going into the game, the manager made some big calls and the players responded.

They were excellent. Great commitment, great desire. Tonight they deserve all the plaudits because they were outstanding." United goal scorer Sancho toasted his best night yet in a United shirt, as he set his side on a path to victory.

"It means a lot. Our first two games didn't go so well and had it turn it around today,” he stated.

"Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.

"I didn't realise how much time I had, but once I dropped the defender I needed the composure to finish.

"It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one.

"We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on."