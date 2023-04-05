Erik ten Hag sums up Manchester United’s nervy win against Brentford

Manchester United: 1 Brentford: 0

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, — © PA

Manchester United were humiliated the last time they locked horns against Brentford and that may explain Erik ten Hag insisted their 1-0 win at Old Trafford as “massive” in their bid to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford fired United to their first Premier League win in six weeks as Erik ten Hag’s men overcame Brentford and gain a slice of revenge after their 4-0 defeat against the Bees in August.

February’s Carabao Cup triumph underlined the progress overseen by the Dutchman this season, but the Red Devils’ failure to win any of their three league matches since Wembley has raised eyebrows.

Sunday’s meek defeat at Newcastle led Ten Hag to once again publicly question his players’ hunger, but United showed character three days later to edge out surprise package Brentford at Old Trafford.

"This is a a massive win for the Premier League, especially over Brentford,” he said.

"In 16 games they have only lost one. It is always difficult to play against them and to beat them but we did so I am proud of my team today.

"This gives us energy so we have to keep this and go to Saturday (against Everton), another big game.

"We played very good football, especially [in the] first half. second half was more of a battle. It is not easy against this very good Brentford team to play well. There was passion and desire and we got it over the line.

"The first goal is so important and then the game gets easier so you need that first goal."

Rashford’s fine scoring form continued against Brentford and the England striker admitted victories are all that matter with the finishing line of this campaign now in sight.

"We are in that period of the season where every game is important and every game counts so we are pleased to win and hopefully we can get back to where we were a few weeks ago,” Rashfordtold Sky Sports.

"The important thing is always to win the next game. Everyone is clear that we are not going to play our best every week but there is never a time to drop our standards and we have to keep trying to push each other every week.

"We were a bit more patient out of possession, we waited for the right conditions to press rather than pressing every ball. We were calm and kept communicating to try and stop the supplies to their forward men.

“We want to get as many points as we possibly can and we will try and win every game. We just have to keep playing well and give our best, keep recovering well and move on to the next fixture."