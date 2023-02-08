Erik ten Hag reveals his long-term plan for Manchester United
"I think in the long term obviously in contracts and in (transfer) windows because I think that is the (right) way.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he has a long-term plan to build a culture and to develop players at the club.
United appointed Ten Hag in April 2022 to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
The team sit third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, and have the chance to win their first trophy since 2017 when they face Newcastle United in the League Cup final on February 26.
"I always think about the long term, in every club where I was, I have been thinking about long-term work to build a culture, to build a way of playing, to develop the players and the team, obviously," Ten Hag told reporters.
"I am not here for one year, I am (here for) longer, I see it is a long-term project to build here and how long it is you can't see, I can't tell," he added.
United are due to host Leeds United in the Premier League later on Wednesday.
