Erik ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early exit as Man United beat Tottenham

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the Portuguese walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs and saw his team-mates take control of the game thanks to second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After Ten Hag used all of his five substitutes, Ronaldo made a quick exit, which could land him in hot water.

“I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow,” the Dutchman said.

“I want to focus on the team, it was a magnificent team performance. I have seen him (leaving), I didn’t speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow.”

Away from the Ronaldo controversy, Ten Hag saluted his side’s performance as they closed to within four points of Spurs in the chase for a top four finish in the Premier League.

“I enjoyed this performance we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea, the Premier League is so exciting,” he continued.

"We had some more really good performances like Liverpool and Arsenal but this was the game from start to the end we were really good and I told the team it was very enjoyable to watch.

"The plan was to get in those spaces, but you need switch of play, dynamic and get their backline back. You have to get the spaces for the shots and it was good to see the transfer of the gameplan.

"What was first, chicken or egg? The Spurs team is a great team so far, I have analysed them and it was difficult to play them. That is why I am so happy with the performance and it was good to see."

United midfielder Fernandes turned in one of his best performances of the season, with some suggesting he performs better in the absence of Ronaldo.

“Everyone is really pleased, it was a great performance and the perfect performance,” said the Portuguese midfielder. “We have to keep going, understand it is a process win or lose and we have to keep the focus and carry on.

"We had many good performances, against Newcastle we did a really good performance, controlled the game and did not get the result. Today overall it was was the best performance because we got the result and performance. We need more of this.

"We know the quality we have up front, we know we can be dangerous so if have chances to shoot we have to have the belief we can score. Marcus Rashford didn't score today but did so much, Jadon Sancho too and he was involved in Fred's goal."

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has few positive words for his players, as they turned in a muted performance.

"I think in the game, United deserved to win," conceded the Italian. “They played a really good game. In our side, I think the level has to be higher, we need to improve a lot and to try and be better than today.

"The first goal was a deflection but at the end I have to be honest and tell you United played better than us. They created more chances than us. In to the pitch we put will but we have to show this level we need to try to improve and be better. The level was high and United showed today they are much better than us today.

"I consider United a really good team and you know very well what they did in the transfer market and what they can spend. You are talking about two different levels. In this type of game we can do better. We struggle against Chelsea and Arsenal and today.

"We have to try to improve and there is only the work to do this. I repeat, especially in this type of game when the atmosphere is a lot of noise, United are an important team, we can improve and increase our level."