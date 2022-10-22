Erik ten Hag reacts as Manchester United snatch a draw at Stamford Bridge

Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked once again about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future after his side scrambled a dramatic injury time leveller at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.

Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.

"I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good,” said Ten Hag.

"First half Rashford had two big chances, Antony one against one. You have to score goals in such moments because in top games three chances is massive. You have to score.

"We dictated the game and I am happy with that. If you concede a goal late it is difficult.

"Eight minutes before half time we had some troubles but defence in the second half we didn't have troubles. The second half we didn't really create big chances, but also Chelsea didn't.

"I think it is a fair result. I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn't deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home."

When asked about the Ronaldo stand-off after he dropped him from the Chelsea game following his refusal to come off the bench to play against Tottenham on Wednesday night he added: “I have said enough about that. Of course we miss him. He can always score a goal.”

Chelsea boss Graham Potter was disappointed to drop two points, but he found positive in his side’s performance.

"Lots of positives in terms of the amount of effort the boys put into the game. Manchester United were better than us for the first 30 minutes and we had to respond and I felt we did that,” he said.

"It wasn't from a lack of trying. The boys gave everything, when you score as late as you do there is a feeling you've dropped points but over the course of the game a point is probably about right.

"When we scored, because of how hard fought it has been it is hard to control things going into the box. We have to accept the point and dust ourselves down to go again on Tuesday.

"I can't stand here and say we deserved to win. The two teams had a go and a point is about right.

"It's disappointing because we're 1-0 ahead at the end but over the course of the game a point is about right and I'm not sure if we did enough to win it.

"A really fighting performance from us, we improved a lot after 30 minutes so we will take what we get.

"We couldn't get enough control of the game in the middle. The boys gave everything they can and improved a lot in terms of our work, but we were playing a good side.

"I thought the players' attitude on the pitch was great, the boys gave everything in a hard, intense match in the middle of a really busy period. The boys left everything out there.

"Kepa was a bit unlucky but it's only just gone in and the first goal we have conceded in a while but we have to take the positives. I thought we could've attacked a bit better at times. We had chances, they had chances so a point is about right."