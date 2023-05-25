Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s transfer plans amid ongoing takeover
Glazer family continue to drag their feet over potential sale of the club
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not believe the club's protracted takeover will affect his summer transfer plans.
The Glazer family are still considering their options after the latest round of bidding to buy the club, with Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani the two primary contenders to take over.
The delay in the process has fuelled rumours that a full sale of the club may not go through, but Ten Hag appears to be confident that will not affect his hopes of making marquee signings ahead of next season.
"I came in here and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers," the United manager told Sky Sports.
"And last year, the club confirmed they can do. So, for me, I don't think anything changed and yeah, in this summer period we can do the same.
"Of course we are also planning for the future, for next season and that's what we have to do. And that is also talking with your scouting department, recruitment responsibilities, and talking with players of course."
Brazilian superstar Neymar and Tottenham striker Harry Kane are among the rumoured transfer options for United this summer, but the lingering doubts over the ownership of the club leaves unanswered questions heading into the final games of this season.
United will qualify for next season's Champions League if they avoid defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with Ten Hag set to play a full-strength side ahead of a hectic end to the season that will include a Premier League game against Fulham on Sunday before the FA Cup Final against Manchester City on June 3.
"That first game is the most important and we have two games in three days," added Ten Hag.
"It's tough and it's a slight disadvantage probably as well. But we have to get this done and the team has to be ready, focused with energy, but also in togetherness with the fans.
"We have such a great focus and we construct together that bond between the fans and the players. We have to make sure we get this done.
"Get the job done and be in the Champions League."
