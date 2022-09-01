Erik ten Hag hails his match winner as Manchester United’s rival continues

Jadon Sancho fired United into fifth position in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal, after a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Jadon Sancho fired United into fifth position in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal, after a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

It is also the first time United have recorded three straight Premier League wins since April 2021 as they rediscover their momentum after a nightmare start.

"It is another step forward so I am happy with that,” said Ten Hag.

"We showed good team spirit. We had 11 players the on pitch who fought for each other and scored a lovely team goal.

"Still, there is improvements to make but that is normal at this stage of the season.

"There were many spaces that we did not exploit that well. With better decisions we should have scored a second goal. We have to be more ruthless, but, as I said there is room for improvement.”

Ten Hag reserved special praise for Sancho, who has been in fine form for United in recent weeks.

"Jadon had a good pre-season and you can see he can make a difference, but also the whole team can make a difference - I think it was a great team goal,” he continued.

"I am also happy with the clean sheet. When we have 11 players on the pitch who can defend and attack together, and we have energy, you see what you can achieve."

Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench once again, but he hinted he will be reintegrated to the squad after failing to seal a move away in the transfer window.

"We need a good squad and we needed numbers. There are a lot of games to cover,” he added.

"Once we have Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro getting fitter it will get better still - we need not only a team we need a squad. We will see with Anthony after training whether he is ready for Sunday.

"When there is a good opportunity, we have to strike but I think the building is closed - for now."

The result piles the pressure on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who is now the hot favourite to be the first manager to get the axe this season.

"I thought we were unfortunate to lose the game,” said Rodgers.

"The players gave everything. Their intensity and energy was good. We are disappointed with the goal, it was a little bit naive. We come out and the ball goes long. It left us open. The players kept going and we had opportunities.

"It is just a final bit of craft in the final third that we lacked. But I can't fault them for effort or mentality in the game. They gave everything. The spirit was there. We are just disappointed to lose a game we should have taken something from.

"JJ [James Justin] was great in the game. He made a great run and it is late in the game and sometimes technique goes when you are tired. He is disappointed as you want to hit the target. He was very good all evening.

"It is a poor start, that is the reality for us. We have circumstances that haven't helped us, that is for sure. We won't hide, I certainly won't as it is my responsibility. We need to pick up our results. The window closing hopefully brings that focus and mentality back as one. We keep fighting. We just lack quality and we weren't able to do anything about that in the window.

United now have the chance to end Arsenal’s 100 per cent record when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday.