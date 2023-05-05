Erik ten Hag defends Manchester United bad boy in Brighton defeat

Luke Shaw given a boos by his manager after late error

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defended his team and defender Luke Shaw after a damaging defeat against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton to sixth in the Premier League by converting a dramatic added-time penalty to dent Manchester United’s Champions League hopes.

The Argentina World Cup winner emphatically dispatched the ball into the top left corner nine minutes beyond the regulatory 90 after Luke Shaw was penalised for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion’s 1-0 win from a pulsating Amex Stadium contest moves them above Tottenham and Aston Villa, while leaving United looking over their shoulders at fifth-placed Liverpool.

The Seagulls sit just four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds with two games in hand thanks to the stunning late twist.

Brighton’s success partially avenges the spot-kick heartache they suffered at the hands of their opponents in the FA Cup semi-finals just 11 days ago and completes a league double over United, with Ten Hag accepting his team need to find a cutting edge.

"We have to be more clinical on our chances we produced in the first half. In the end we gave away a goal and that can't happen,” said the United boss.

"It was also a little unlucky because it was never a free kick from where the corner came from but then you can't bounce back anymore and that is what we have to do on Sunday.

"We had the chances clear. Great opportunities, one has to be in.

"I don't have concerns. It is about keeping the focus. Don't lose the focus, then we take that point. In the end if you can't win it because you don't finish the chances then don't lose.

"It is handball, maybe he is out of balance or maybe got a push in the back. My anger is more about the free kick before the corner, it was never a free kick. There were so many bad tackles tonight.

"It is not about the officials, we have to finish the chances, be more clinical and don't make the mistakes we did like in the last seconds.

"We have everything in our hands and we have to bounce back. We take the lessons from tonight and we have to move on."

When asked to comment on Shaw’s late handball he added: “Luke Shaw played a great game. It was a game of mistakes and he made one, but it was really unlucky because the free kick that led to the corner was not a free kick.

"Our last five games we had a good run, this was really unlucky at the end of the game. We have to bounce back on Sunday.

"Brighton are a good team. We have seen the first half was more on our side than them. The end of the game was a little bit of turnaround but we had to make the first goal."