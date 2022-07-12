England fans singing familiar song as questions are asked over women’s Euro 2022 venues

Smaller venues being used to stage some games

England’s Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring her sides second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. Picture date: Monday July 11, 2022. — © PA

England secured their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 in stunning fashion as they hammered Norway 8-0 at the Amex Stadium to record the biggest win in the competition’s history.

The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Lauren Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Beth Mead.

That equalled the most amount of goals scored by one team in a Euros match, and England went on to set a new record for the most emphatic victory at a finals, surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017, following an effort from substitute Alessia Russo and Mead completing her hat-trick.

With the remarkable win seeing them seal top spot in Group A, the Lionesses will be returning to Brighton a week on Wednesday to play the runners-up in Group B – which features Germany and Spain – in the last eight.

The demolition job was watched by a crowd of 28,847, from which cries of “football’s coming home” rang out at various stages as England’s unbeaten run under boss Sarina Wiegman extended to a 16th match with a 14th victory.

Former England striker Ian Wright, working as a pundit for the BBC, said: “This is an unbelievable team that’s being well coached and full of confidence.

“I can feel the potential of this England team. They’re putting on a show that I haven’t seen. We’ve got such good players and they have not had a chance. Everything has been magnificent.

“It was as good as it gets. What you have to give England credit for is the relentlessness in their press. Every single player stuck to their job for the whole time.

“England have just dismantled a very, very good footballing nation in Norway. They never gave them any opportunity to play.”

On Mead’s performance, Wright added: “She’s so confident now. She’s worked hard on her game. Everything that she’s done, her game has ranked up. It builds confidence. She’s a goal-scoring monster at the minute.”

Alex Scott, who made 140 appearances for England, said: “My cheeks are hurting, I can’t stop smiling. Every player went above and beyond, I’m so proud of this team.”

Meanwhile, there have been some questions over the venues being used for Euro 2022 matches in England this summer.

To shine a spotlight on their footballing faux pas of playing matches at modest venues such as Man City’s Academy Stadium, the bookie floated a giant inflatable arrow in the Northwest corner of Man City’s Academy Stadium during Sunday night’s Belgium v Iceland match, literally pointing out that Manchester City’s 55,000-capacity Etihad Stadium, a mere Ederson goal-kick (650 metres) away, is free and available in the background - with football officials at the game so embarrassed they eventually took the inflatable taken down.

The massive 25x11x5ft inflatable carries the tongue-in-cheek message, “Anyone seen a stadium big enough for a Euros game?” and could be seen floating at the corner of the open stadium by players, fans and any UEFA or FA suits in attendance, as the sold-out match played out in front of a reduced-capacity crowd.