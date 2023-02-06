End of the road for Leeds manager Jesse Marsch as the axe falls
American Marsch, who was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year, lost his job a day after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds head coach after seven games without a Premier League victory.
American Marsch, who was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year, lost his job a day after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
A statement on the club’s official Twitter account said: “#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.”
The statement continued: “Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.
“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.
“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”
Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch leaves with the club sitting in 17th place in the table, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.
He won 11 of the 37 games for which he was in charge and eight of 32 in the league and found himself a target for angry fans following the defeat at the City Ground.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Dublin drug boss Brian Mahony’s luxury Coolock home cleaned out by CAB
RIP | Daniel O’Donnell’s sister Kathleen remembered as ‘force of nature’ at funeral
LATEST | Natalie McNally: Suspected killer Stephen McCullagh admitted hitting ex girlfriend
warning | Rosanna Davison reveals daughter Sophia was rushed to hospital after falling ill
In Court | Molly Martens’ lawyers claim finding fair jurors ‘impossible’ in husband’s murder retrial
'Devastating' | Westlife’s Shane Filan misses parents who died of cancer ‘every single day’
Dell on earth | Dell to cut 6,500 jobs world wide as post Covid demand drops
Devastation | Over 500 dead, hundreds injured after major earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
Water mess | Dublin Zara store ‘destroyed in leak’ as stock removed to prevent damage
BOOTED OUT | Convicted rapist suspected of prowling nightclubs and spiking women’s drinks is deported