Emma Byrne finds a word to describe Marissa Sheva challenge as Australia beat Ireland

Fine margins decide the game as Ireland lose 1-0 in Sydney

Ireland legend Emma Byrne described Marissa Sheva's rash challenge in the box that handed Australia a World Cup win as 'silly', as the co-hosts secured a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Vera Pauw's Ireland were holding firm in front of a packed crowd at Stadium Australian, but a push in the box from Sheva on Hayley Raso proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

Late Ireland pressure failed to produce the equaliser, with Ireland's most capped player of all-time suggesting Sheva will regret her mistakes,

"There's no complaints to be had about the penalty decision," Byrne told ITV Sport.

"It was a silly one for Ireland to give away because they had done really well to keep Australia at bay, defended very, very well. Sadly it has cost them."

Former Ireland international Olivia O'Toole suggested Pauw's side deserved something from the game, after they rocked the home side onto the back foot in the closing stages.

"The girls should have got something from the game," she stated. "Australia had one chance in the game. It was given as a penalty, to me it wasn't. I'm absolutely 100% so proud of the girls, so proud. They did our little country proud.

"I didn't agree with Vera Pauw's decisions, I thought Amber Barrett would have made a difference today. We need something from the Canada game to carry on to Nigeria.

"We had six or seven corners at the end of the game, two chances. They just need to go home look at what they did in the second half and get a result against Canada."

Ireland boss Pauw tried to find silver linings in the defeat, as she admitted the absence of Sam Kerr from the Australia team due to injury opened the door for her side to get a positive result.

"It is very disappointing," she stated. "We said at half time it would be a game decided by one mistake, whether it was us or them, and that is what happened.

"Sam Kerr is one of the major top strikers of the world so her not playing was of course an advantage for us. They have such a powerful team, it was difficult for us to play against them but they did so well. They didn't create a lot of chances, right?

"A draw would have been a reasonable result. I think everybody is proud that we are part of the top nations and we can only grow from this."

Meanwhile, Emma Byrne went on to suggest co-hosts Australia will be relieved to get a win after a less than impressive performance.

"It's a very, very important win for Australia," she added.

"They're not normally very good in their opening games at World Cups, they've lost their last three.

"They didn't really show much to be honest, they didn't have a plan B, or create an awful lot either. So for them to walk away with the three points is great for them."