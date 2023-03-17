Dubliner Paddy McCarthy to take charge of Crystal Palace ahead of Arsenal clash

McCarthy (39) began his senior career with Manchester City and played first-team football with Leicester City and Charlton before a successful move to Palace in 2008.

Dubliner Paddy McCarthy will take charge of the Crystal Palace side in the Premier League on Sunday as interim coach following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira.

Frenchman Vieira was sacked by the Eagles less than two years into his reign after 12 games without a win. Palace will look to make a permanent appointment during the international break, but the club confirmed today that academy coach McCarthy, a former Palace player, would lead the side out with Dean Kiely assisting.

Kiely is goalkeeping coach with Stephen Kenny’s senior Ireland side on top of his Palace role.

“Paddy McCarthy led first-team training this morning and will manage the side against Arsenal on Sunday,” Palace said in a statement on Friday after Vieira was sacked.

“The former club captain, and current U-21s head coach, will be joined by U-21s assistant coach Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.”

McCarthy (39) began his senior career with Manchester City and played first-team football with Leicester City and Charlton before a successful move to Palace in 2008.

He finished with Palace as a player in 2016 but returned to join their coaching staff and is a highly regarded figure at their academy.

McCarthy’s links with Ireland remained strong while at Palace as the club recently signed League of Ireland players like Killian Phillips, Jake O’Brien, Seán Grehan and Franco Umeh, as well as Tayo Adamarola.

"We have scouts in a number of different places, Ireland is one of them, and I have got a lot of contacts over there. It's a market that's of interest to us and we are aware of a number of players over there.

"If there is a player over there who we could develop at our academy or had the potential to play in our first team, that's something we will pursue,” he told Independent.ie last year.