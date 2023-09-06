Don’t blame me – Martin O’Neill rejects Jack Grealish and Declan Rice Ireland claims

Former Ireland boss insists he could not have stopped Grealish and Rice declaring for England

Former Republic of Ireland manager has rejected suggestions that he was to blame for Jack Grealish and Declan Rice opting to commit their international career to England.

Grealish and Rice played international football in Ireland colours, with the latter making appearances for the senior team when O’Neill was manager.

Yet both have gone on to enjoy successful international careers, with O’Neill insisting he could not have done anything more to tie them down to Ireland careers.

Grealish went on to be transferred for £100million to Manchester City and Rice joined Arsenal for £105million this summer, but O’Neill has hit back at accusations he should have ensured they were still wearing Ireland green.

“I have answered this umpteen times, but it may be worthwhile to do so for the final time. This will be the final thing I'll say on the topic,” O’Neill Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, first of all, both born in England. Both born in England, for a start. Jack's father is English, as well. There's an opportunity for both of them at an underage level to play for the Republic of Ireland, and both really enjoyed doing so.

“Jack came to my attention during my tenure, in the early stages as my time as the national team manager, and I went to see him and his father. It really was straightforward; the choice was there for him.

"He knew that the minute he played a minute of international football of standing - in other words, a qualification game, of some sort... a meaningful, senior game - that would tie him down to Ireland.

“But it was always Jack's - and particularly his father's - choice that England was going to be the route he'd go down. I don't think that Jack, or his family, have regretted that decision.

"Yes, you might say Jack would have had a lot more caps for the Republic of Ireland, but would he have enjoyed similar levels of success at international level? Quite obviously, the records will tell you that, no, he wouldn't have.

“In Declan Rice's case, I actually capped him three times, at senior level - and he was only a young lad. I capped him because I felt he was good enough to play for the Republic of Ireland, even at that age. Again, there was a dilemma there, because he'd played for Ireland at an underage level.

“But once I'd put him into the senior side, his agent had got in touch with Gareth Southgate. I wouldn't have even been totally sure that Gareth would have known a great deal about Declan at the time, because he was still trying to break into West Ham's first-team.

"He'd been left out of West Ham's team at the beginning of that season, and I remember telling him at the time that the manager wouldn't know the strengths and weaknesses of his team until he'd had a bit of time with the club. I told him to just be patient, and assured him he'd break into that side.

“In one of the games he played for me, one of the friendlies, he was terrific - I can still remember one moment where he played an exquisite pass through, and you could just see the hallmarks of a player that was going places. He had the fitness levels as well; he had all of the attributes.

“But the bottom line was this: I was not going to coerce or deceive him into playing a senior qualification game for the Republic of Ireland for a number of reasons. One, I just wouldn't have done it. Two, he, his father and his agent knew the rules anyway, and they decided to go to England. Has he regretted that decision? I don't think so.”

O’Neill went on to insist he had no control over the final decision for Grealish and Rice to walk away from Ireland careers, as he rejected claims he could have played the duo in a competitive match.

“I would have hoped that both of them would have gone on to play for the Republic of Ireland, of course, but the decision was not down to me,” he added.

"Never was going to be down to me. It was down to the players, their families, and their agents. And, eventually, if England come calling and give you a chance, then obviously you're going to take it.

"Commercially speaking, as much as anything else, you know, you have to look at all of these things. I ask you this; if you were a brother, or an older relative of either of those two boys, what would you be advising them to do? I think you'd be telling them to have a wee think about things.

“It seems to be quite a stick to beat me with, which I never felt was right. I think one Irish journalist once asked me 'did you not feel as if you could've almost sneaked them on in a qualification game, just to nail them down?' It's just nonsense.”