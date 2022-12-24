Doctor reveals Roy Keane’s ‘Christmas miracle’ that brought a child back from the brink

Dr Niahm Lynch posted a message on social media recalling the day former Manchester United and Ireland captain came onto her ward

Roy Keane has been hailed as a hero after his visit to a children’s hospital brought a young child back from the brink of death.

Dr Niahm Lynch posted a message on social media recalling the day former Manchester United and Ireland captain came onto her ward and gave a new lease of life to a sick child.

"The closest thing I've ever seen to a Christmas miracle was facilitated by Roy Keane,” began Dr Lynch.

"This was 20 years ago and we were looking after a patient who was very, very unwell.

“It came to a point where we were not sure if they were going to make it and unannounced and without any fanfare, Roy Keane came to visit the children’s ward.

"And he gave that child the boost and the energy needed to just keep going a little bit more.

"On Christmas Eve, the professor of paediatrics rang me in tears and I feared the worst.

"But no. He said this child was completely better and was going home. So thanks Roy.”

This is not the first time Keane has been credited with lifting the spirits of a a stricken friend.

Keane’s former team-mate Andy Cole told the Sunday World about Keane's generosity as he was battling kidney problems.

"Roy came to visit me when I was at a low moment in the hospital," Cole told us.

"There he was stood at the end of my bed and it meant a lot. We had a laugh and a joke and it confirmed to me what I have always known - that he is a good-hearted person.

"He didn't need to spend his day in hospital trying to make me laugh, especially when he had been told by the doctors not to make me laugh as my stitches might come out!

"All I can say is he might have had some respect for me to go out of his way and visit me in hospital.

"He must have thought, 'I can relate to Coley, so I will go and make sure he is OK' and when people do that when you are at your lowest, it means so much.

"Roy was also very good during the Covid lockdown period checking in on me because he knows I had a few issues and that says all you need to know about the man.

"He is a genuine guy. People who see the angry fella on the TV or hear about his reputation don't know him.

"I judge him on how he has treated me, the conversations we have had and I know that he is always there on the end of the phone if I need anything. He is a real good guy."