Dietmar Hamann and Damien Delaney united in their verdict on Stephen Kenny

Ireland beaten 2-0 in Paris and now have to get a positive result against Holland to keep qualifying dream alive

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured after the Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dietmar Hamann suggested it will be hard to present a credible case for Stephen Kenny to continue as Ireland manager if his side lose against Holland in Dublin on Sunday.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram left Ireland’s Euro 2024 dream hanging by a thread as France maintained their perfect start to qualification with a regulation 2-0 win in Paris.

The pair struck either side of half-time at the Parc des Princes to claim a fifth successive Group B victory and leave Ireland with just three points from their first four games, a statistic which means Sunday’s clash with the Netherlands in Dublin could all but decide their fate.

This latest setback inspired former Liverpool and Germany midfielder to suggest Sunday's game against the Dutch is now crucial to Kenny’s future.

"The disappointing thing is this is the third qualifying campaign,” Hamann told RTE Sport. “You are in a situation now where you have three points out of four games and you need at least 13.

"You need to take ten points out of the last four games, but in all likelihood, on Sunday the qualifying campaign is over again.

"Of course, we should leave judgement to Sunday, but this could be the third time running now that will three games to go, the campaign is over.

"If you look at other nations, are Ireland so much worse than other nations with a similar size and a similar pool of players.

"You can always make excused, but you say what do we try to achieve and what do we do. There comes a point where you can’t justify it no more.”

Former Ireland defender Damien Delaney has been an outspoken critic of Kenny during his reign as Ireland boss and he told Virgin Media Sport that a call will need to be made on his future soon.

“It was very, very hard to judge Stephen on a game like tonight in France. It was going to be difficult for him,” said Delaney.

"But he has put himself in this predicament with the Greece performance. If we got a result out of Greece, we are in better stead.

"Now all of a sudden we are going into a game on Sunday against the Dutch. If we lose that and Greece beat Gibraltar, they will go to nine points with three games to play. We will be six points behind them.

"We are pretty much out of it and that is not a great place to be in another qualifying campaign, but I won’t berate the manager. It was a difficult night to go to France and get a result.

“We had a large chunk of the ball, albeit in our own half. The French don’t mind dropping and in letting you have the ball and we have retained reasonably well.

“We got into decent positions and we have come back out and started again. That has allowed the French to get set and once they are in their defensive positions, we don’t have the quality of a Griezmann to cut them open with pass.

"They problem came earlier in his reign when he lost games he shouldn't have lost. You look at the list here; Finland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Qatar, Armenia and Greece. They are the games that we gave up.

"Now we go into the game on Sunday and we have to get something out of it to keep your hopes alive. Otherwise you are sitting on three points after five games and you are six points behind the Greeks.”

Hamann went on to suggest Ireland were beaten by the best team in world football in Paris, after their clinical win eased them towards the Euro 2024 finals.

"They might not have won the World Cup, but they are the best team in the world,” declared Hamann.

"It was an exhibition, it was a joy to watch, unless you are an Ireland fan.

"It was free flowing football. Pace, style, skill. They are just a brilliant side.

"Ireland did what we expected. Maybe if they hadn’t conceded that early in the second half, maybe they could have made more of a game of it.

"They put a lot of effort in, but as so often, they come away empty handed.”

Former Ireland defender Richard Dunne cast an eye towards the game against Holland, who arrive in Dublin boosted by a convincing 3-0 win against Greece. "It’s the first time we have played a top seeded team and we have to go and try and win the game,” said Dunne told Virgin Media Sport.

“It doesn’t give us that luxury if getting eleven men behind the ball and being solid. We are going to have to open up a little and that has been a problem.

"When we are open, teams have been able to pick us off. So it’s tough to get the balance correct on how open we are to try and win it and how negative we are in terms of just trying to get results.