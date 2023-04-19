Didier Drogba rips into Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Champions League exit

Real Madrid complete comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win against Chelsea

Chelsea’s disastrous season came to a shuddering conclusion as they crashed out of the Champions League after losing 4-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals – and now the blame game is underway.

The Blues’ last hope of salvaging their season slipped away as Real Madrid completed a 4-0 aggregate victory to dump Frank Lampard’s side out of the Champions League.

Stamford Bridge was dotted with empty seats by the end of the quarter-final second leg, as it had been since Rodrygo skipped beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga and scored the second of two goals 10 minutes from time to ease the European champions through.

It was a 2-0 win for Real that, on reflection, Chelsea had never looked likely to rescue, in spite of two glorious chances either side of half-time for Marc Cucurella and N’Golo Kante.

At 0-0 on the night, they could have turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour. But over 180 minutes Real were too good for Lampard’s side, who now look destined to limp to the end of the season with nothing left to play for and an uncertain future beyond.

"We played really well for 60 minutes. We created chances but you have to take them,” said Lampard.

"You don't want to praise the performance too much when you lose at this level but we were much improved. This club has been further in this competition and the players can take this feeling forward with them for the future.

"You're playing for Chelsea. So regardless, every game you play you have to give everything. I won't let anyone off the hook and we have to show. That standard cannot drop."

This Champions League exit ended Chelsea’s hopes of ending the season on an high and many will now point an accusing finger at owner Todd Boehly.

After buying the club from Roman Abramovich last year, Boehly has spent around £600million on new signings, yet Chelsea are in the bottom half of the Premier Legaue of the table and out of all cup competitions.

The Chelsea owner looked to be heading back into the dressing room to speak to the players after this latest setback, as he has done consistently in recent months.

Yet his stewardship of the club is now being questioned like never before, with Chelsea legend quick to point a finger at Boehly.

“I don’t recognise my club. It’s no longer the same club,” Drogba told Canal Plus.

"There is a new owner and a new vision. Of course, we try to compare it with what happened during the (Roman) Abramovich era where a lot of players were brought in, but the decisions were very intelligent.

“They lack charismatic leaders. You need players that take on the game, that assume their responsibilities. You need a player that brings a bit of madness to the stadium.”

Former England striker Michael Owen added to the chorus of criticism of the club’s owners as he told BT Sport: “It’s incredible, isn’t it, how much of a mistake they made buying so many players and it’s going to hit them where it hurts – in the pocket – because now they’re going to have to get rid of players,” he told BT Sport.

“Some players won’t want to leave, so they’re going to have to pay them off. It’s been a real expensive mistake.”