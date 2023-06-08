Denis Irwin warns Man City they face their biggest demon in Champions League final

Manchester United treble winner thinks pressure could count against Man City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 16: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final leg 2 football match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Manchester Uniteds Dwight Yorke (M) reckt mit seinen Mannschaftskollegen Teddy Sheringham (2. v. l.) und Dennis Irwin (r) den Siegerpokal in die Höhe nach dem 2:1-Sieg im Champions-League-Finale gegen den FC Bayern München am 26.05.1999 im Stadion Camp Nou in Barcelona. Foto: Peter Kneffel +++(c) dpa - Report+++ (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.

MANCHESTER City will stare into the face of their biggest opponent in Saturday’s Champions League final – and Denis Irwin suggests they will not be wearing an Inter Milan kit.

Pep Guardiola’s side are heading into the biggest game in European football weighed down by the pressure of finally ending an enduring chase to be crowned as Champions League winners.

Near misses in the competition that has continued to elude them ramp up the pressure on City to finally get over the winning line, with Irwin suggesting expectation will weigh heavily on Guardiola and his players in Istanbul on Saturday.

City’s FA Cup final victory against Manchester United last weekend left them just one game away from completing the treble and confirming their status as one of the greatest teams of all-time.

Yet one trophy still needs to be claimed and it is the silver pot Guardiola wants more than any other.

​Irwin is one of the select band of players who have won a treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, with one of the heroes of Manchester United’s 1999 team suggesting City need to win more than just a football match against Inter Milan.

“The Champions League is the one trophy City haven’t won in their period of dominance, and that will be a huge factor in this final against Inter Milan,” former Ireland defender Irwin told the Sunday World at a LiveScore event in Dublin.

“We have seen them slip up unexpectedly in the Champions League in recent years, and that’s partly because it means so much to them.

“They go into this game against Inter Milan as heavy favourites, but in a one-off game, where so much is at stake, anything can happen.

“You look at Sunderland winning the FA Cup final against a great Leeds side in 1973, and even Wigan winning the same competition 10 years ago.

“No one gave them a chance in those matches, and this is what can happen in cup finals when the favourites feel the weight of expectation and don’t perform.

“City’s players will feel that in this Champions League final. They are under pressure to finally get the job done in this competition, and Inter have players who can hurt them.

“Lautaro Martinez is a very good striker and Romelu Lukaku might fancy his chances of upsetting City if he gets a chance.

“Everyone is saying this is City’s Champions League final to lose, but we have seen plenty of upsets down the years – and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Inter beating them.”

City’s class of 2023 have been hailed as one of the greatest teams the modern game has seen.

The addition of Erling Haaland last summer proved to be the final ingredient in their set-up.

City’s drive to clinch a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble this season has inspired comparisons with the great Manchester United team that achieved the ultimate feat 24 years ago.

Irwin was at the heart of that iconic United story that concluded with a dramatic Champions League final win against Bayern Munich at Barcelona’s Nou Camp home, and he suggests this City side have even more in their locker than United’s ultimate achievers.

“The game has changed, squads are bigger than they were back in 1999, and that is where this City team are a different beast.

“We used the same 14 or 15 players for most of that treble-winning season – and, by the end of it, we were hanging on a bit.

Demis Irwin in action against Inter’s Ronaldo during their 1999 Champions League quarter-final in the San Siro, Milan. Photo: Getty Images

“Every game in the final few weeks was massive pressure,” the Corkman remembers. “We had to go on a winning run to get ourselves into a position to challenge for the three trophies, and it could have gone wrong several times.

“You look at our FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 1999. That was a game that swung in every direction until Ryan Giggs’ brilliant goal, and the same in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

“Then we had to win the last game of the Premier League season against Spurs to get over the line in that competition, then we had the two Cup finals straight after that, so we didn’t have too much time to think about it.

“Everything was crammed into 10 days. Win the Premier League on Sunday, beat Newcastle the following Saturday, then the Champions League final the following Wednesday.

“It made it more special when we did it, but we needed a bit of fortune here and there.

“This Manchester City treble push has felt different. Arsenal gave them a challenge for a large part of this season, but City overtook them pretty comfortably in the end.

“Winning the Premier League early meant Guardiola was able to take players out of his team, rest some of his big-hitters for the challenges ahead.

“That is a massive advantage compared to what we had back in 1999, but we would have given this City side a game, don’t worry about that.

“You look at a team that had some top defenders and had Keane, Scholes, Giggs and Beckham in midfield, and four top strikers, and it reminds you we were not bad.

“It’s easy to say the team of the moment is the best ever, but we would have given anyone a good game, including this City side.”

Greatness tends to be measured in the weight of silverware collected.

Alex Ferguson’s United’s treble winners will forever be etched into football folklore as the ultimate champions.

Guardiola’s era of dominance at City will not be complete unless he gets his hands on the Champions League trophy.

That demand will weigh heavily on his players in Saturday’s final.

