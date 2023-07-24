Denis Irwin: Erik ten Hag has already won his first big battle at Manchester United

Ten Hag has established his authority at Old Trafford

Denis Irwin believes Erik ten Hag has already won his first big battle at Manchester United - and now comes phase two of his Old Trafford masterplan.

Ten Hag guided United back into the Champions League last season, with Irwin suggesting Ten Hag's no-nonsense approach was crucial to resetting a squad that had lost its way.

Irwin believes Ten Hag's success in removing Cristiano Ronaldo from the club after he publicly challenged his authority was a big moment in his tenure as Old Trafford boss.

Now the Dutchman has displayed his ruthless streak once again, after he stripped Harry Maguire of the club captaincy and install Bruno Fernandes in his place.

Speaking to the Sunday World at a LiveScore event, Ireland and United legend Irwin told us Ten Hag's refusal to bow down to players with big reputations and egos has helped to reset the balance at United after several years when player power undermined those calling the shots on the touchline.

"He has instilled a bit of discipline into the club and did that as soon as he arrived and if you show up late for a meeting, you don't play the next match. That's the Ten Hag way," said Irwin, who played 529 games for United during his 12 seasons at the club between 1990 and 2002.

"You look back at what he did with Marcus Rashford when he was late for training and he dropped him for the next game.

"Then getting Ronaldo out of the club was another big decision that has worked for him.

"In the last few years, it felt like players were calling the shots at times, but not with Ten Hag. He is the boss and everyone knows it.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club are making progress in finding a striker (Zac Goodwin/PA)

"In the end, he got United back in the Champions League for next season, won the League Cup and got the and through to an FA Cup final last season.

"While I would never say that is a great success for a club expecting to be winning the big trophies, it was a massive improvement on the previous year.

"Manchester United is a club is built on winning trophies and finishing third is not where they want to be, but it is certainly progress.

"I look back at where they were the previous season and you'd have to say they were lucky to finish sixth.

"Ten Hag was never got to fit everything in one year given where United were, but he certainly put some foundations in place to build for this season.

"He knows what he wants and the key for me is he has improved a lot to players who have been there for a long time and maybe were not reaching their potential.

"Players like Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan Bissaka have come a long way and that is always the sign of a good manager."

The big challenge for Ten Hag and all of Europe's elite clubs in the upcoming season is to shoot down all-conquering Manchester City, with Irwin suspecting Pep Guardiola's side may be too hot to handle.

"Do City have a weakness? I don't really see it," stated Irwin.

"You used to feel like you could get at them defensively, but Guardiola tweaked a few areas of his team and putting John Stones in a more advanced role gave his side more stability.

"Any side with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will score lots of goals, but they will miss Ilkay Gundogan because he has been a big player for them."

Irwin was part of United's fabled Treble winning team in 1999, with their achievement of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League matched by Guardiola's City last season.

That achievement sparked a debate over Guardiola's place in the list of managerial icons, with Irwin suggesting he is still behind his old mentor Alex Ferguson.

"I still think Guardiola needs to win more to be seen as the best," he added.

"You look at what Alex Ferguson did at Aberdeen as he won a major European trophy with them and broke the stranglehold of Rangers and Celtic and then add in what he did at United, it's hard to say he's not the best.

"Guardiola has been brilliant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, with the way he plays the game fantastic to watch.

"I just think Ferguson has that longevity of success and the way he built up United's academy and brought lads who became world-class players.

"Ferguson might well win enough to be considered the greatest manager of them all, but I will always be biased and will say that's my old boss."

Denis Irwin spoke to the Sunday World at a LiveScore event