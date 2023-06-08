Declan Rice on his future after West Ham lift Europa Conference League trophy

Hammers skipper linked with big money move to Arsenal

An emotional Declan Rice admitted he didn't know if his final act as West Ham captain was lifting the Europa Conference League trophy after a thrilling win over Fiorentina in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner saw West Ham end their 43-year wait for a trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers won a first piece of silverware since 1980’s FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965, on a historic and night for the Hammers.

"This means absolutely everything," said Rice. "The lads have been so on it and we had a real belief.

"I'm not only just happy for us and the manager, but also the fans and the staff at the club. I am just as happy for myself as I am for them.

"When Jarrod ran through on goal, I thought 'this is your time'. It was incredible. Honestly, I'm still in shock now.

"The fans have made me one of their own. Now I have really experienced what it is like to be a West Ham player. I am so, so happy.

"I have played my heart out for this club for six years. We've not had it easy. We have battled relegation a couple of times, but this means so much."

When asked whether he had played his last game in a West Ham shirt amid strong links with a move to Arsenal, Rice refused to be drawn on what comes next in his career.

"I'm just going to try and take the moment in and let's just see what happens," he added. "At the moment, there is a lot of speculation about my future and there is interest out there from other clubs.

"I have two years left on my contract. I love this club, I love playing for this club. My focus is playing for West Ham and seeing what happens. Let's wait and see, who knows."

West Ham boss Davis Moyes suggested his first major trophy as a tactician was the high point of his long managerial career.

"The moments you get to celebrate with your family and win in the last minute of the game, it doesn't happen often. It can go against you but tonight is a brilliant feeling," said Moyes, who celebrated the win with his 87-year-old father on the pitch in Prague.

"If somebody had said three years ago when I took the job that you'd avoid relegation and finish in Europe and I've said you were mad.

"This competition has been great for us, the players have been remarkable.

"This is fantastic. I have had a long career in football and you don't get many moments like this.

These sorts of moments as managers don't come around often. This is a great moment for us.

It is a brilliant club in the East End of London that does wonderful work in the community. It is a great family club. It is getting better and stronger. This is another step on the road of continued progress.

"We have gone unbeaten in Europe, which is incredible. We only lost last year in a semi-final, two incredible years and we get another one now."