Declan Rice cool as ice and VAR makes crucial call as Manchester United are left heartbroken at Arsenal

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1

Declan Rice scored his first Arsenal goal deep into injury-time and Gabriel Jesus added another one past the 100th-minute mark to give Arsenal a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

The game looked headed for a 1-1 draw when the ball fell to Rice – Arsenal's record signing – after a corner and the midfielder downed it on his chest before hitting a right-footed shot that beat Andre Onana inside the near post in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

That goal came after United substitute Alejandro Garnacho thought he had scored a late winner after a quick counterattack in the 89th but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for offside.

With United pushing forward for a last-gasp equalizer, Arsenal then countered in the 11th minute of stoppages and Jesus calmly slotted the ball past Onana to seal the win.

Rice cost Arsenal in excess of £100 million from West Ham and his goal went a long way toward showing he was worth it as the Gunners earned a crucial three points against a top-four rival.

The teams had traded quick goals in the first half. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play after a quick counter in the 27th and Martin Odegaard levelled shortly after the restart.