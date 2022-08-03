Dean Henderson blasts Manchester United after ‘criminal’ promises
On-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes Manchester United’s treatment of him last season was “criminal”.
The 25-year-old, who has joined the newly promoted side for their first top-flight campaign since 1999, claims 12 months ago he was told by the Old Trafford hierarchy he would be first-choice for last season.
However, when injury curtailed his Euro 2020 involvement with England and long Covid delayed his availability for the new campaign David De Gea retained his place as United’s number one.
As a result Henderson (above) played just three times in three different competitions and that left him frustrated.
Toughest
“To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career,” he told TalkSport. “The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was, ‘You’re coming back here to be the number one’. I got Covid-19, came back, so I should have still been the number one but then nobody followed through with what they had told me.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
“It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go.
“To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age, I was fuming.
“I told the hierarchy that I need to be playing football and to let me go, and I was almost gone before the manager (Erik ten Hag) came through the door. I have not spoken to him since.
“I worked hard on and off the pitch to keep improving, day-in, day-out, and now I am looking forward to the season with Nottingham Forest.”
Today's Headlines
Monster | Brave victim waives anonymity to unmask Sicko who abused 3-month baby and girl (10)
'hugely proud' | Sister of Love Island Irish star Dami says she ‘can’t wait’ to meet his girlfriend Indiyah
Drug charges | Two men appear in court after €13k of crack cocaine seized during car search in Dublin
on the ropes | MTK sack legal team in $2m racketeering case against company and Daniel Kinahan
Shocking stats | Number of rape and domestic abuse offences reported to gardai continues to rise
Must Be Jo-king | Joanne McNally says she was ‘genuinely emotional’ to be claimed as British
Mountain tragedy | Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
missing teen | Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy (13) last seen in Dublin
it's personal | Sabina Higgins says she was ‘dismayed’ by reaction to Ukraine letter