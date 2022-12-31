David Moyes on the brink at West Ham as rumours swirl over his future
Goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on Moyes.
David Moyes admitted he is under pressure at West Ham after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford, with rumours swirling he could be sacked as Hammers boss imminently.
Goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on Moyes, whose side have now lost five consecutive Premier League matches.
Moyes last week insisted the Hammers were not in a relegation scrap but they face the very real prospect of being in the bottom three on New Year’s Day.
Incredibly, the Scot said: “We played really well tonight,” before the subject of a relegation battle was raised.
“I’m hoping it’s not the case,” he added. “But we’ve lost a few at home recently so we have to be aware that we have to pick up points.
“I don’t think it’s unfair. In the business we’re in if you don’t win in five games you’re going to be under pressure.
“I only want the best for West Ham, it’s been a great club for me and we’ve done well. I’m determined to keep it there and not get dragged down. I hope we can get away from where we are.”
Read more
It could have been a very different evening had Declan Rice opened the scoring in the fifth minute but his 20-yard curler hit the post.
Instead, Brentford went ahead when Christian Norgaard’s volley was saved by Lukasz Fabianski and Toney snaffled the rebound for his 13th goal of the season.
They doubled their lead when Toney flicked on a throw-in for Dasilva to chase.
The midfielder raced past Aaron Cresswell, who had a three-yard head start, before burying his shot past Fabianski.
Yet Moyes, who spent £160million on a host of misfiring new signings like Lukas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca last summer, said: “I only have praise for the players tonight. nothing else.
“Their effort, commitment, how they went about their job, how they kept going at 2-0 down. For me, it is only praise.
“Of course, we know where we are failing, in the final third and we have just started to lose a bit defensively.”
West Ham fans are optimisically calling for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Moyes, but a move for manager who won the Champions League just last year seems wildly optimistic.
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche have also been linked with a move to West Ham.
Today's Headlines
End game | Ireland’s elite Garda chief vows to pursue Kinahan crime group ‘until it no longer exists’
high-court claim | Infamous gangster sues prison for 'failing to protect' him' from Kinahan cartel
bomb defused | UK cops name Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh bust as one of their top successes of 2022
Sea tragedy | Man (30s) dies after getting into difficulty in the water off coast of Galway
big apple break | Irish footballer Aaron Connolly jets to New York with Love Island star girlfriend
Variant fears | Ireland is already planning for the next pandemic, new chief medical officer says
'nightmare' | Black and Irish group slams delay in probe of fatal shooting of George Nkencho
happy holiday | Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys secret Christmas getaway in Donegal
happy day | Newly-married Sinn Fein MP inundated with well wishes after posting wedding snap
jail death | Investigation launched after inmate (34) dies in Limerick Prison on Christmas Day