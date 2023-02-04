Darwin Nunez finds a word to sum up his first few months at Liverpool

The Uruguay striker has scored just five Premier League goals so far and has been guilty of some high profile missed chances.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has struggled to hit top form since his £75million move from Benfica last summer, but he believes he is finding his feet in English football.

Now the 23-year-old has admitted that his first few months at Liverpool have been “difficult”, as he vowed to shine in the final months of the season.

"It's a very big change," Nunez told Sky Sports. "Here, the league is stronger, more competitive.

"I didn't expect it to be so strong. Nico Otamendi (the former Manchester City defender and his team-mate at Benfica) told me that, but I still didn't expect it.

"It has impressed me a lot. There are no bad teams. They are all in this league for a reason. The football is more difficult than in Portugal and more competitive. You don't get much time.

"I think after those first few months of adaption, things began improving. I feel at home. I feel happy. When I come in, I look forward to training because, luckily, I have people here who speak Spanish.

"They have supported me really well and they are still supporting me today. That's what we are here to do. We are a team. If we can help each other, that's a good thing.

"My team-mates who speak Spanish are always translating because I still don't understand a lot of things," he smiles again.

"But watch out, because I am taking English classes. I hope that, in a year and a half, minimum, I will be able to understand everything."

Nunez went on to suggest Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not put him under any pressure to raise his game, as he suggested he was being given time to adapt to the English game.

"I think he wants to see what he saw in Benfica," he addedof Klopp, "For example in the games I played against Liverpool (in the Champions League last season), when I performed very well.

"I don't think I'm playing well at the moment, but I always want to improve. I try to improve every day.

"Klopp knows my strength is my speed, running into space. Also, he tells me that I need to be more calm when I'm playing, and that I need to move more.

"He tells me that I need that, and that I am a player with a lot of quality. So, that's more or less what he wants from me - and, of course, that I score goals.

""He has told me that I have to be calm in games when it comes to finishing.

"He wants me to take a second longer, because if I shoot with anger, or I rush it, then it will always go badly. He asks me to take an extra second, with calmness, and I will score."