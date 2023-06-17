Damien Delaney’s brutal verdict on Stephen Kenny piles pressure on Ireland boss

Former Premier League star calls for Kenny to be replaced as Ireland boss

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is refusing to give up on Euro 2024 qualification. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Former Ireland Damien Delaney pulled few punches in his latest brutal assessment of Stephen Kenny's reign as Ireland boss, as he called for him to be sacked.

Delaney has been a sceptic of Kenny's approach since he took over as Ireland boss, as he suggested the attempt to transform the way the team plays with a set of players who are not operating at the higher echelons of the game is misguided.

After Friday night's 2-1 defeat in Greece puts a huge dent in Ireland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024, former Crystal Palace Delaney insisted the time has come for Kenny to be replaced as he accused the former Dundalk boss of being 'out of his depth'.

"This was the night when it should have all come together, but it didn't and there was no performance," Delaney told Virgin Media Sport.

"Tactically in the first half we were absolutely taken apart. Poyet knew what was coming. They set up accordingly and went 4-3-3. They pinned our wingbacks in.

"They dominated the game. Their passing was sharper their intensity was sharper. Everything about them was good and they fully deserved it.

"Absolutely dominated all over the pitch and there has to be some soul searching after a performance like that in Athens.

"From a tactical point of view and a management point of view, absolutely outwitted. No plus points, nothing for me and tonight, the manager appeared out of his depth."

Delaney has been unconvinced by Kenny's persistent suggestions that he is building for the future despite poor results in over the course of his reign and now he has declared the time has come for a change.

"Four competitive wins in 23 games is nowhere near good enough and the manager over the last three years has cherrypicked statistics, and framed time and results to have them in his favour," added Delaney.

"We've had a lot of progress and development and blooding young fellas and a lot of excuses for mixed performances and results.

"He's had enough time in the job and now unfortunately I think we need to start looking at other options."

Ireland legend Liam Brady, also suggested Kenny needed be getting more from the players he is working with, even though he admitted the lack of quality in the squad is a huge problem.

"We haven't got the players," Ireland legend Brady told RTE. "This is the worst group of players that any manager has had in my lifetime.

"You go through all the managers; Martin O'Neill, Mick McCarthy, Steve Staunton, Jack Charlton... they all had better players than Stephen has at the moment.

"Yet somehow you have to mould them into a team that can get you a result here and there. We haven't done that.

"We had one good pass from a midfield player (in the whole game). They passed the ball sideways, they passed the ball backwards.

"The Greece game was totally different. They played through us, they were getting people turned and they knew what they were doing. There was positivity about their play.

"We were fortunate to be level at half time. We were overwhelmed, overrun and outplayed.

"The Greeks were very confident, playing the ball around and we were fortunate to score a goal from a set-piece. That is our best way of scoring."