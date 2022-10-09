Cristiano Ronaldo sets another landmark as Man United win at Everton

The 37-year-old was only on the pitch due to Anthony Martial’s inability to run off an injury.

Erik ten Hag has been reluctant to use Cristiano Ronaldo in his Manchester United team this season, but it was the Portuguese legend who secured his side a 2-1 win at Everton with his 700th career goal.

The 37-year-old was only on the pitch due to Anthony Martial’s inability to run off an injury sustained in the warm-up, but it was no great surprise he seized the opportunity afforded him.

Ronaldo had been previously limited to just 207 Premier League minutes by new manager Erik ten Hag, who could not find a place for him in a system which is based on mobility and pressing.

But, while the veteran Portugal international may not be ideally suited to those requirements, he can still show a turn of pace and an unerring eye for goal when he has to and that is exactly how he brought up his landmark shortly before half-time.

Antony’s neat finish had cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s early, sumptuous curling strike to turn the momentum in United’s favour, but it was a passage of mistakes which presented Ronaldo with his moment in history.

"It's clear to say it is a massive performance from the player. Congratulations to Cristiano," said Ten Hag, who has used Ronaldo as a back-up performer so far this season.

"I'm happy for him. Also that was his first goal this season in the Premier League so it will help him to score more goals in the coming weeks.”

Ten Hag went on to salute his side’s performance, as he suggested they needed to bounce back from last Sunday’s 6-3 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

"We wanted a reaction and we got it,” he added. “We develop as a team. We have steps to go. There's room for improvement but the first half was quite good. We controlled the game in and out of possession.

"I'm really happy. A long time since Man Utd came back from a setback with a goal to win the game. That's good for belief in this team that they can do it.

"Twice In three days we have to stay composed and stick to the plan and see what can happen. An unlucky situation can change a game but it can't change the plan. You still have to come back. That's what happened today and on Thursday.

"You never get everything [right in a game]. Footall is a game for mistakes. We had really good situations in the game. You could see the principles of how we want to play. We made a good goal out of transition twice.

"I was also happy with the subs coming and making an impact.”

Everton boss Frank Lampard suggested mistakes cost his team after their fast start at Goodison Park.

"When you make clear mistakes Manchester United can punish you,:” said Lampard. “It was a good reaction, good spirit but the first half was not enough against a team of that level.

"Sometimes we needed to put our foot on the ball and make some extra passes. Players have to make the decision to calm the game down. There can be an urgency to react.

"We’re a team who are building and putting things together so maybe a performance like that is understandable ater some of our games lately."