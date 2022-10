Cristiano Ronaldo releases a statement as his punishment is revealed

Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel at Old Trafford

Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend.

Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham and looked a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” read a club statement.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo later admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us” and vowed to do all he could to try and win back his place in the starting line-up.

Ronaldo said: “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.

“I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

“Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.

“Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”

United sources have indicated the 37-year-old remains an important part of the squad, but this incident will only fuel talk of a January departure.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but no suitable option presented itself.

The veteran forward has made his feelings increasingly known on his dissatisfaction with a cameo role at Old Trafford.

But now United’s Dutch boss is thought to have adopted a no-nonsense stance, putting the onus back on Ronaldo.