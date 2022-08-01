Cristanio Ronaldo “happy” to be back for Manchester United as rumours swirl
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn into speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, as the superstar returned to action on Sunday.
Ronaldo insisted he was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano.
The Portuguese great missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.
The 37-year-old played 45 minutes against the La Liga side – his first United appearance since their 4-0 horror defeat at Brighton last season – before being withdrawn at half-time in a pre-planned move.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Read more
He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back!”
United completed their pre-season preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.
It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.
"He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks," said United boss Ten Hag. "But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.”
Today's Headlines
Mad Moves | Love Island contestants take ‘hot Latin dance’ class before live final tonight
RIP | Man (80s) dies after falling from mobility scooter in Kinsale, Cork
Ty Love You | Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy child-free date at swanky Scottish hotel
TOURIST TRAP | Exposed: Child porn sicko Martin Stapleton didn’t tell Temple Bar shop about vile past
Nothing Tou-lose | Irish tourist arrested for cycling on French motorway with trailer
divorce | Dr Eva Orsmond is ‘saddest woman in the world’ after marriage split
Backfired | Netherlands explosion linked to Breaking Bad-style drug lab
uncertain future | Cristanio Ronaldo “happy” to be back for Manchester United as rumours swirl
TRAGEDY | Scholarship to be set up in name of Co Down plane crash victim Caroline Mawhinney
Road rage | Cork Mercedes driver (67) pepper-sprayed by gardai after parking in disabled bay