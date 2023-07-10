Could Troy Parrot be offered a fresh lifeline at Tottenham?

Ange to give striker another shot

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted he will give every player in his squad a chance to shine ahead of the new season – and that could open a door for Ireland striker Troy Parrott to shine.

Postecoglou started his reign as Spurs boss last Monday, as he became the latest manager charged with ending the club’s trophy drought that dates back to a League Cup win in 2008.

Some of the biggest names in coaching have tried and failed to find a winning formula at Tottenham over the last two decades, yet Postecoglou has insisted his approach will ensure he picks players on merit rather than reputation ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford next month.

Now Parrott, who turned 21 in February, will be among those eager to impress as Tottenham prepare for pre-season games in Australia against West Ham on July 18, against Leicester in Thailand on July 23 and against Roma in Singapore on July 26.

Ange Postecoglou believes in giving everyone a chance

By then, Dubliner Parrott will hope to have made a positive impression on his latest Tottenham boss, with Postecoglou vowing to keep an open mind on the squad he has inherited before he decides on possible outgoings.

“Giving people opportunities has been an important part of my career, probably in the past 15 years, even when I started coaching,” says Postecoglou.

“I’ve always been a big believer in opportunity because I know how limited it can be. In Australia, I saw so many people who I felt deserved an opportunity but would never get one.

“I fell into that bracket for a time. Even though I had so much experience already in winning championships, with seven years as a national team boss, I could not even get an assistant coach role in the A-League.

“I just didn’t feel that was right because we live in such a small world there.

“I knew I would eventually break through and get my opportunity so when I did I’ve tried to open doors for as many coaches as possible along the way.

“I hate for guys, having had that opportunity, to be denied a potential career just because people weren’t prepared to look at them.

“So when I come to a new club, everyone has a chance. That’s the coaching staff who are already there and all the players. That’s always been my way.”

Parrott made a Premier League debut during Jose Mourinho’s time as Tottenham manager when he was just 17 back in 2019.

Yet he has struggled to kick on from that breakthrough moment, with Mourinho questioning Parrott’s attitude as he declined opportunities to give him further Premier League chances.

Loan spells at Millwall, Ipswich and MK Dons gave Parrott first-team experience but he struggled to make his mark in the lower leagues of the English game.

While he was troubled by a knee problem at times during his loan spell at Preston last season, his record of scoring just four goals in 31 appearances was a disappointing return.

Yet that has not diluted Parrott’s eagerness to impress at Tottenham and he suggested during last month’s international break that he still had ambitions to shine with the north London club.

“I’ll go back to Tottenham in pre-season and try and show him what I can do,” stated Parrott.

“I want to play there, so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.

Troy Parrott celebrates scoring against Scotland

“He (Postecoglou) seems like a good manager. It seems like he wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”

The first priority in Postecoglou’s in-tray as he starts his tenure as Tottenham’s manager is to resolve the future of the club’s all-time record goalscorer, Harry Kane.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich are actively trying to recruit Kane, who has just one year left on his Tottenham contract and does not appear to be ready to sign an extension.

With Spurs chairman Daniel Levy making it clear that he will not sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival, the proposal from Bayern Munich is believed to offer Tottenham a buy-back clause that could see Kane return to the club to see out his playing days.

Even though Kane’s exit would leave Postecoglou with a huge hole in his forward line, that void would almost certainly be solved by the signing of a marquee striker.

So the likely scenario for Parrott is another season-long loan, even if he he shines during the club’s pre-season matches.

Postecoglou is set to have all of his squad assembled for the first time next week, when players who played in last month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers arrive back.

The manager is set to host a press conference for the first time in his new role tomorrow, with his squad due to depart for their pre-season trip to Postecoglou’s native Australia on Friday.