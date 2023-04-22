Could Steven Gerrard be about to make a dramatic Premier League return?

Liverpool legend Gerrard being linked with a move to take over at Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard with his son Lio at half time, during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. — © PA

Steven Gerrard was at Anfield on Saturday to watch Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest – and his presence may not just have been to cheer on his old club.

Gerrard’s son Lio was given a perfect birthday present as he was a mascot for a game that ended in a 3-2 win for the Reds and he walked out on to the pitch prior to kick-off alongside Liverpool great Mohamed Salah.

His Dad was then seen in the stands watching the game, as a chaotic encounter went the way of Liverpool.

The result casts a fresh cloud over the future of Forest boss Steve Cooper, who was allowed to continue in his job after owner Evangelos Marinakis demanded an immediate improvement in results ealier this month.

That boost has not come, with Forest now on a four game losing run and Cooper admits his side are in peril.

“Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run,” he conceded.

"It doesn't look favourable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.

"So we have to cling on to that. But we have to quickly get over it as we have a home game on Wednesday and cling on to the positives of the game and turn the frustration in to motivation.

“You'd like to be winning and not losing, but the boys stuck to the plan, carried it out well and we had success in the game so to concede three set-pieces is hugely frustrating.

"To not learn our lesson of the first free-kick and to have a repeat with the ball in and a free man. Frustration is the right word to use about how we feel.”

It remains to be seen whether Cooper is allowed to continue in his role for Forest’s next game against Brighton on Wednesday night, with bookmakers slashing the odds on Gerrard being named as his successor imminently.

Gerrard has also been strongly linked with a move to take over at Greek side Olympiacos, with that club also owned by Forest chief Marinakis.

Forest's move to appoint Ross Wilson as their new chief football officer has added to rumours Gerrard could be set to take over, as the duo worked together during their time at Rangers.