Cork City assistant boss hopes verbal abuse like that aimed at Stephen Bradley’s son is stamped out

Richie Holland has also urged anyone else responsible for the heinous comments made towards the Hoops manager at Turner’s Cross to come forward.

Following Cork’s 1-0 win over the champions, Bradley said he was “disgusted” after comments were made by a small number of individuals about his son Josh’s illness.

Cork City swiftly condemned the behaviour, while club owner Dermot Usher promised lifetime bans for those found to be responsible. Two individuals allegedly involved in the vile abuse have since been identified. Gardaí are also examining CCTV footage from a nearby pub.

“It’s something we hope is stamped out of not just the League of Ireland, but in society in general,” said Holland, speaking before their away trip to Drogheda this Friday.

“Our thoughts are with Josh, Stephen and the family. As I finished my LOI TV interview, while walking back towards the dressing-room, a member of the Rovers coaching staff let me know what was said.

“It was disgusting, something that shouldn’t be accepted in football or society. The first thing I did was walk over to Stephen and apologise, saying it doesn’t represent our club.

“I’m a parent, take away football, and Stephen is a dad. To go through that must be so tough. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. We quickly ensured that (it) was taken care of because that doesn’t represent Cork City as a club. We’re a family-based club based on family values. I made Éanna (Buckley – Cork City COO) aware of it, telling the club it needed to be dealt with quickly. The club have dealt with and are working with the Gardaí and pub.”

Holland praised a children’s charity fundraiser set up by unofficial club podcast The Other Three Amigos, which has raised over €8,000 since Monday. ​

“We all like to create an atmosphere at grounds and have banter, but that’s not banter, that’s personal. That’s talking about a father’s child. It’s not right,” Holland said.

“There is a nine-year-old boy in the middle of this, I think people have kind of forgotten that as well. He’s going through his own battle at the minute and we wish him well here.”

In terms of their upcoming clash against Drogheda, Holland is aware of the game’s significance as they look to improve on ninth place in the table.

“It’s a big game, we’re not going to deny that,” he added, with the club still yet to name a new manager following the departure of Colin Healy four weeks ago.

“We know up there, it’s going to be aggressive with a tight pitch. They’re going to be good on the press so we’re going to have to be ready for that.”

“Freddie Draper has had a great season,” added Holland of the Lincoln City loanee, who has hit five goals in his last six starts for Drogheda. “I think he was very good down here at Turner’s Cross (1-1 draw last March). On the night, I thought his hold-up play (was good) and he was a threat in behind. He seems like a good prospect going forward.

“They have a number of threats with Dayle Rooney and Darragh Markey. The table has them in a certain position, but if you go through their games, their points total is probably a bit shy of what it should be. We know it’s going to be a difficult game.”

In terms of team news, Cian Bargary is out for Cork, while Ally Gilchrist and Ethon Varian are doubts for the trip to Louth.