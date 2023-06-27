Chris Hughton could tick all the boxes as Ireland’s saviour

Former Newcastle and Brighton and current Ghana boss the outstanding candidate to deliver a new vision for the Irish game

It will need more than a change of Ireland manager to revive the fortunes of the national team, so the name at the top of the FAI’s wanted list should be Chris Hughton.

Few tacticians in the recent history of the global game have received the kind of patience, support and goodwill that has flowed in Stephen Kenny’s direction during his troubled reign as Ireland boss.

Yet last week’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Greece in Athens felt like a moment when even the most loyal of ‘Kennyites’ came to the conclusion that he is doomed to failure.

No manager boasting a record of five wins from 24 competitive matches – with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar among the teams on that short list of success – has a credible mandate to continue in a job.

So with hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 all but evaporated and the level of performance in Greece offering little evidence of progress, there have to be real questions over whether Kenny should continue for the remainder of this qualifying campaign.

Change should only be made if a better alternative is available, and the FAI have a chance to snare an innovator who has a proven track record at the top level.

ager Hughton boasts a managerial track record that puts him several leagues ahead of the bookies’ contenders for the Ireland job, and could help to revolutionise the Irish game at a time when we appear to be stuck in neutral, if he leaves his current job with Ghana.

The first black player to play for Ireland when he made his senior international debut in 1979, Hughton went on to play 53 times at international level and played a key role in Ireland’s Euro ’88 side.

His coaching career has arguably been even more impressive, as he spent 15 years as an assistant coach to high-profile managers at Tottenham and also had a stint alongside Brian Kerr during his tenure as Ireland manager.

Hughton then moved into management and sealed promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle and Brighton, building a reputation as one of the finest coaches in the English game over the last two decades.

With that wealth of knowledge to call on, Hughton could bring a fresh vision to Irish football on and off the field and that is why he has to be seen as the outstanding candidate for the role.

Veteran tacticians like Sam Allardyce and Mick McCarthy have been mentioned as possible replacements for Kenny, along with young coaches like Lee Carsley and John O’Shea.

Roy Keane is another name mentioned in dispatches, yet all of those options would be loaded with uncertainty for a variety of reasons. It means that Hughton, 64, could be the most attractive candidate as he could fulfil the wider brief of reshaping the Irish game, as well as re-opening doors to English football that have been increasingly hard to unlock in recent years.

Hughton’s passion for Irish football ensured he had an active Irish scouting network during his time at Brighton, with Richie Towell and Jayson among the players he brought to England.

He was also instrumental in reviving the fortunes of Shane Duffy in the Premier League, with his passion for working with Irish players evident in an interview with the Sunday World last year.

“English clubs are still looking to Ireland for players, of course they are, but there have been some changes over the last decade,” he told us.

“Clubs in Ireland have got a little wiser to what they can get out of a deal. A good few years ago, English clubs were picking up Irish players for virtually nothing, but those days have gone.

“When I was at Brighton, I was always open to looking for players from Ireland and we brought in lads like Richie Towell and Jayson Molumby, but the step up from the League of Ireland to the Premier League is bigger than ever now.

“It has nothing to do with fitness levels, but clubs are looking globally to sign players now and that wasn’t always the case in the 1980s and ’90s when we had so many Irish players at top English clubs.”

Hughton went on to suggest he would be open to becoming Ireland manager if the position became available, even though he was keen to offer his support to Kenny.

“Stephen Kenny is doing his best in the role at the moment and we all want him to succeed,” stated Hughton, who worked as a consultant with the Ghana national team at last year’s World Cup finals. He has been the head coach of the Black Stars since February.

“The first target for any manager is success and if that isn’t possible immediately, the next thing you want to see is young players coming through and developing a brand of football.

“It’s difficult for Ireland at the moment because we are lacking real quality in certain areas of the team, but Stephen has always come across as a very genuine fella in my dealings with him and I would love to see him doing well for Ireland because that’s what we all want.

“Personally, international football is more appealing to me now than it was a few years back and I’ve always respected anyone who takes on an international role because it is a tough job.

“You have a few windows every year when you get the players and in eight days, there are two or three important matches. You are judged on those few days and that is tough.

“What I have enjoyed about football management is the day-to-day involvement with players and you also have the issue of the pool of players you are working with. You can’t control that at international level.”

Hughton’s vast experience at all levels of the game could make him a valuable source of information for FAI director of football Marc Canham as he looks to develop a vision designed to produce a more plentiful supply of elite talent.

Ireland’s international slump will not be solved with a quick-fix solution, but the arrival of a leader of Hughton’s gravitas could be inspiring on so many levels.

THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES

A host of candidates have been mentioned as possible successors to Stephen Kenny as Ireland boss, with Paddy Power’s latest odds offering plenty of talking points.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley (11/4) The ex-Ireland midfielder is developing a fine reputation for improving young players, but he has yet to take on a front-line management role.

Roy Keane

Roy Keane (5/1) The former Ireland captain would be a blockbuster pick, but he left his role as assistant Ireland manager to Martin O’Neill under a cloud after fall-outs with star players. His explosive reputation may count against him now.

Chris Hughton (15/2) The ex-Newcastle and Brighton boss would be an intriguing choice to lead a new era in Irish soccer if he could be tempted to leave his current post with African nation Ghana.

John O'Shea

John O’Shea (9/1) Like Carsley, this Ireland international great lacks the front-line management experience to lead a new era on the international stage.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce (10/1) This job does not need the Big Sam treatment right now. Allardyce would be an expensive option and he would have little interest in developing a long-term vision for Irish soccer.

Damien Duff

Damien Duff (11/1) The Shelbourne boss was one of Ireland’s greatest modern day players and he could be an attractive option for FAI chiefs.