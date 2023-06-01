Chiedozie Ogbene out of Ireland’s Euro double-header as Shane Duffy fails to make Stephen Kenny’s squad

Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece, with Shane Duffy and Ryan Manning also absent from the 25-man panel named today.

Ogbene was battling to recover from a hamstring problem but he has run out of time despite reporting for a training camp in England last week to seek treatment.

Experienced defender Duffy misses out again after a disastrous season, while Swansea's Ryan Manning was due to be part of the England experience and is out of Athens as well.

Stephen Kenny confirmed today that Manning was selected in the squad but made himself unavailable for personal reasons.

“I had a couple of conversations with him and he wasn’t available for selection,” said Kenny, who said there is no obstacle to Manning returning to his squad later in the year.

He said that Preston’s Tom Cannon has missed out because he was absent from last week’s camp in England, which was viewed as an opportunity to integrate him into the squad.

Ogbene, Duffy and Manning are all in the process of finding new clubs at the moment which is a potential complication for their respective situations.

Peterborough's Jack Taylor is the only uncapped member of the panel with his match sharpness after a role in the League One playoffs helping his case.

Celtic's Liam Scales and Wigan's Jamie McGrath also come into the fold after playing right up until the end of the season in Scotland where they were on loan with Aberdeen and Dundee United, respectively.

Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan is back in after a disappointing playoff defeat to Coventry.

There is no room for Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane or Enda Stevens in the squad, but injury-doubt Jeff Hendrick is listed along with Alan Browne, who is also carrying a knock.

Mark Sykes is named as a defender, which indicates that he is ahead of Millwall's Danny McNamara and Shamrock Rovers' Neil Farrugia in the wing back pecking order with Seamus Coleman out. Matt Doherty is expected to play even though he's been starved of game-time with Atletico Madrid.