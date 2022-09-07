Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after 100 games in charge
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel, the club have announced.
Chelsea sacked Tuchel in the wake of Tuesday's chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.
German coach Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown in 2022, but has paid the price for an indifferent start to the new campaign.
New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have worked hard all summer to impose their authority at Chelsea, but this represents the boldest and most sweeping change yet.
