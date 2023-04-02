Chelsea sack Graham Potter – now they have to hand him a record pay-off

Potter set to be handed huge compensation payment after sacking

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter as head coach after just under seven months in charge, with the club now facing a huge compensation payment.

Potter’s departure follows the Blues’ 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, which saw them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Bruno Saltor will take charge as interim head coach, with Chelsea set to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night before travelling to Wolves next weekend.

A club statement read: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Potter, who left Brighton for Chelsea in September, had repeatedly stated that despite the club’s struggles he felt he had the full support of the owners at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali’s joint statement following Potter’s departure read: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

The news came as a surprise, as there was an expectation that Chelsea would wait until they played their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid later this month.

Yet this decision is set to trigger a world record compensation payment for Potter, who still has an extended period left to run on the five-year contract he signed.

Julian Nagelsmann is set to be the leading contender to take over from Potter at Chelsea, with a move to sign the coach who was sacked by Bayern Munich last month said to prefer a period away from the game before he takes up his next role.

Yet the coach who is being strongly linked with the vacancy at Tottenham could be tempted to come back to the game quickly if he was offered big money to take over at Chelsea.

Even though Nagelsmann has been fired by Bayern, the terms of his exit may well mean the German club are entitled to compensation if the German coach opts to take up another role before this summer.

What comes next for Chelsea remains to be seen, yet Potter’s turbulent spell in charge at the club is now over.