Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel issues transfer update as the clock is ticking

Tuchel has stated his desire to sign an additional defender, with Leicester’s Wesley Fofana his chief transfer target.

Chelsea are waiting to learn whether they have been successful in any of their last gaps efforts to bolster their squad, with the clock ticking in the chase for their two biggest targets, with manager Thomas Tuchel admitting time is running out.

Yet a bid in excess of £70million has not been enough to persuade Leicester to sell Fofana, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers stating once again that he is not expecting his French defender to leave in this transfer window.

Chelsea have also made enquiries about signing Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang, with the former Arsenal captain believed to be open to the move to link-up with his former Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel.

Yet Barcelona’s need to sell Aubamayang seems to have been diluted after it was confirmed they have registered summer signing Jules Kounde, after they met tight financial fair play rules in Spain.

That means they don’t need to sell any more players in this transfer window, even though the Catalan club are still fighting fires and may be tempted to cash in on players like Frenkie De Jong, who is a target for Manchester United, and Aubamayang.

“We have some ideas but maybe nobody comes in. It’s not a long window anymore, it closes soon,” said Tuchel on Friday.

"The focus is on the things we can influence. Everybody else is not our decision. No matter what we want, there are always several parties involved that have to agree.

"I’m not 100% sure where we are, how we are, who we are. We are in transition as a club and as a team. These things, the bigger they are, they help us get a clearer view, help us with decisions for the upcoming matches, and make things clearer to us and to me. Then we can transport it to the players to improve because we need to improve.

“Not only in transfers but in approach to how we play, what we play, where we improve. It is not only about shouting for players. The squad was strong enough to win the match in Leeds – and far too strong to lose 3-0. This is where everything starts.

"The opinions for transfers have not changed much or at all. We knew for weeks what we have and want to add to the group. I am far too experienced in this job to this level to know not every wish can be fulfilled. We have our own stuff to improve and it sharpens our vision on our own team. This is where the focus is.

"On September 1 things are clear as the transfer window is shut. This will give us a boost to build a strong squad, group and atmosphere within the group that carries us. Basically, I’m enjoying the challenge and enjoying the challenge to build a new group, to be in the Premier League. Everything is fine.”