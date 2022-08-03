Chelsea make their position clear as talks over Marc Cucurella reach crucial phase

Blues ready to walk away from the deal if Brighton’s asking price is not lowered.

On the move? Marc Cucurella of Brighton is close to a transfer to Chelsea. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Brighton and Spain defender Marc Cucurella over a mega-money move, but Stamford Bridge insiders have insisted they won’t be ‘held to ransom’ as the Seagulls continue to push for a lavish selling price.

sundayworld.com have been told that although Chelsea are keen to push forward with a move for Cucurella, they believe Brighton’s current terms for a deal are impossible to accept.

Talks are set to continue in the coming days and all parties believe a deal may be within reach, yet Manchester City reached a similar stalemate in their move for Cucurella last month.

Now Chelsea are weighing up their next move and will consider alternative defensive targets if Brighton refuse to lower their £50million asking price, with the asking price believed to included a hefty up-front payment.

The Blues have been tracking Cucurella throughout 2022 and are keen to seal a deal after long-time target Jules Kounde turned down a move to Chelsea in favour of a switch from Sevilla to Barcelona.

Brighton are understood to be holding firm on their £50million valuation for Cucurella, which is thought to have halted a possible move to Manchester City.

Chelsea are continuing to reshape the squad under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, with manager Thomas Tuchel understood to remain keen on two further defensive recruits.

The Blues are also thought to harbour strong interest in Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, though prising the France star away from the King Power Stadium outfit will prove a tough ask.

Cucurella is thought to be open to a Chelsea move, with the one-cap Spain star having already expressed his desire for a fresh challenge amid the extended Manchester City interest.

Chelsea have already pulled off big-name signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but are determined to add further new faces to the squad.

The next 48 hours are crucial in Chelsea’s push to sign Cucurella, who played 35 times for Brighton in the Premier League last season.