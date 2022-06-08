Chelsea eyeing up a mega swap deal that could start a new era at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea's new owners are looking to start a bold new era at Stamford Bridge by capturing one of their chief transfer targets in an deal that could resolve two of their biggest problems.
After Romelu Lukaku made it clear that he was eager to re-join Inter Milan a year after his £97.5million move from the Italian club, Chelsea are keen to facilitate the exit of one of their biggest earners.
Lukaku's disastrous return to Chelsea has failed to produce results for the player of his club, with the Belgian striker failing to fit into manager Thomas Tuchel's plans.
Stamford Bridge insiders have accepted Lukaku's exit has been inevitable for several months and now they are in talks with Inter Milan over a swap deal that could suit all parties.
sundayworld.com revealed last week that Chelsea were eyeing up a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, with talks now underway over a deal that could see the Argentine forward move to west London.
With Inter struggling to fund their efforts to bring Lukaku back to Milan, they need Chelsea to offer enough for Martinez to ensure the overall deal will be viable.
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make that financial commitment to land Martinez, when they are also believed to have other attacking options on their radar.
Yet talks over the transfer have now been held, with Chelsea and Inter set to continue negotiations over a deal that is likely to involve a player moving from the Italian club if Lukaku is to seal his return to the San Siro.
