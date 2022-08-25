Chelsea closing in on top transfer target as final details are being agreed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for grabs and he wants to join Chelsea

Chelsea are ready to make a decisive move to sign their chief transfer target, with the clock ticking to get a deal over the line in the final week of the transfer window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Barcelona in a friendly game against Manchester City on Wednesday night, with the former Arsenal captain now expected to seal a move to Chelsea in the coming days.

With Barcelona eager to raise funds to satisfy Spain’s strict financial fair play rules that have so far blocked them from registering defender Jules Kounde this summer, there are suggestions that the Catalan club may now accept a fee of around €15million for Aubamayang.

That would still be a decent return for a striker they signed on a free transfer last January, with the 33-year-old believed to be open to signing up once again with Thomas Tuchel after the pair enjoyed a successful working relationship at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel confirmed last year that he has kept in touch with Aubamayang since their time together at Dortmund, as he offered up this tribute.

"It was a pure pleasure to have him in the squad. Auba was a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher,” said the Chelsea boss. “More than that, he was a fantastic worker off the pitch. I think he did not miss one single training in two years.

"Maybe he arrived five minutes late on the training ground, that can happen with him. But if he does this, he is in a hurry, he excuses, he feels sorry, he has still a smile on his face.

"It was a pleasure to work with him. He always had a smile on his face. He was a very, very honest guy. A bit of a crazy guy, but this is nice crazy. We still are in touch from time to time and exchange messages when one of us has a big win. In some way, he will still always be my player and feels like he will always be my player, so you want him to succeed.

"This contact [between us] never fully stopped and it’s nice to see him because he’s always on for a hug and it’s nice to see him laugh."

Tuchel’s comments suggest he would not agree with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s view of Aubamayang, after he off-loaded the Gabon striker earlier this year following breaches of discipline.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hopeful that they can finally crack the resolve of Leicester in their long-running chase for defender Wesley Fofana after lodging a £70million bid, but they are also considering other options.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a surprise option for Tuchel and he could be a loan option in a deal that would see Christian Pulisic join United.