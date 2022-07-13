Chelsea close to finalising a deal for one of their big transfer targets

Kalidou Koulibaly on the brink of sealing a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea look set to make their first major signing of the transfer window, after it emerged the Stamford Bridge club are close to agreeing a deal to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The powerhouse Senegal centre-back has been linked with moves to several Premier League clubs in recent years, yet it seems Chelsea are set to secure his services for the new season.

After Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left Chelsea to sign for Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, the veteran Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr are the only senior centre-backs in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

So at least one high profile central defender needed to be signed and Chelsea appear to have snared one of the most respected in his position in Europe with their move for Koulibaly.

Juventus are also believed to be in the mix to sign the 31-year-old defender who has expressed a desire to play in England’s Premier League.

Now it will comes down to the fine details of the contract, with Blues Thomas Tuchel overseeing a reshaping of his squad this summer that will also include the arrival of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who has agreed personal terms on a move to Chelsea.

Tuchel is believed to be against a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, even though new Blues owner Todd Boehly believed to be interested in the deal after talks with the Potuguese superstar’s agent.